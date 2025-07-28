Recent reductions in Turing Scheme funding have left FE colleges scrambling to sustain international study trips. With disadvantaged students hardest hit, they must now find innovative ways to deliver global experiences on tighter budgets

Recent changes to the Turing Scheme’s funding structure, including a newly imposed cap that has reduced allocations by over 30 per cent for some providers, are prompting institutions to reconsider how they plan and deliver international study experiences.

These cuts raise concerns around access and inclusion, especially for students from underrepresented backgrounds. FE services are now having to focus on how to adapt effectively under the new conditions.

Since the scheme launched in 2021, Turing has enabled thousands of students to take part in funded international placements, many of whom had never travelled abroad.

According to a study by Red Brick Research, over half of students have made sacrifices affecting their academic experience, such as opting out of educational trips, due to the rise in the cost of living.

For some institutions, Turing was a lifeline to these types of opportunities. It saw more than £10 million in funding given to almost 300 institutions (7,000 students) for trips this academic year. More than half of the recipients were based in disadvantaged areas.

Turing opened doors for students who may not have previously been able to access them, offering to study and gain cultural experiences across the world. With its global reach and focus on inclusivity, the scheme aims to equip young learners with essential skills for an interconnected future.

Beyond textbook learning, real-world experiences help students connect with subjects in meaningful ways, often sparking lifelong interests in ways traditional teaching cannot.

For FE providers in particular, the scheme was a tool for delivering both academic and personal development opportunities. Institutions used it to embed global learning into vocational courses, provide cultural enrichment and build employability skills through international work placements.

The cuts to the scheme – including a 29 per cent reduction in overall funding and nearly halved daily living allowances – mean that, inevitably, fewer trips will take place. Those that do go ahead are likely to involve smaller cohorts of students and be closer to the UK. This reduction has real consequences, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds for whom schemes like Turing were often the only viable route to experience education overseas.

Smaller group sizes also diminish the richness of the experience. Travelling in diverse groups helps students to develop transferable social skills, build confidence in unfamiliar environments and cultures, and foster friendships across different backgrounds. These are not just ‘nice to have’ experiences. They build resilience, communication skills, cultural awareness and personal ambition, all of which are critical for a young person’s growth.

But there are still practical ways for institutions to plan meaningful, affordable trips that benefit students:

Destination selection

Choosing cost-effective locations is now more important than ever. Countries within shorter flight distances, lower cost-of-living indexes or with existing institutional partnerships are gaining traction. Locations such as Brussels, Tunisia and Berlin are proving popular due to their affordability and availability of relevant academic or vocational experiences.

Use travel management companies

Turning to travel management companies with experience in the education sector can support the planning and delivery of trips. They can help identify cost-saving opportunities, access preferential group rates and ensure trips are logistically smooth and inclusive. For institutions managing reduced budgets and increased compliance requirements, this external support can free up internal resources and provide peace of mind.

Exploring lower-carbon travel alternatives

With growing awareness around sustainability and institutional carbon reduction goals, some providers are looking at rail and coach travel as alternatives to flights. While these options may increase journey time, they can often reduce costs and emissions, particularly for travel within Europe. In some cases, longer travel times can be integrated into the learning experience, offering students opportunities to reflect, collaborate or engage with the journey itself as part of the broader educational value. Diversity Travel has introduced a new carbon-offsetting feature button, incorporating air-to-rail switching functionality and sustainable hotel filtering, which can help reduce costs.

Looking ahead

While the flat allocation model now in place changes the landscape significantly, it also creates an opportunity for providers to rethink their approach to global mobility. Today’s challenges call for more creativity, collaboration and a focus on sustainability, but they should not prevent students from having meaningful international experiences.