Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Awarding

SEG chair Stott quits awarding group

26 Jan 2025, 16:30

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The chair of the Skills and Education Group (SEG) board has resigned with immediate effect on health grounds.

Atholl Stott stood down as chair and trustee of the awarding and professional development charity earlier this month, ending 15 years in non-executive roles in further education.

Nottingham College principal and chief executive Janet Smith, already a trustee of the group, has been made interim chair before a permanent chair is recruited later this year.

The group is now led by an interim chair as well as an interim chief executive.

Paul Eeles, its long-standing CEO, resigned and was then suspended pending an investigation in October.

SEG hired law firm Eversheds Sutherland to lead an investigation into Eeles “in response to new information that has emerged since his resignation”.

That investigation remains ongoing.

Stott joined what was then the Emfec trustee board in 2016 and took over as chair in 2017. Emfec became Skills and Education Group in 2018, following the acquisition of ABC Awards and Certa Awards. The group grew further to include a grant-giving foundation, awarding and assessment arms and the British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body acquired in 2021.

Yultan Mellor

In a message to SEG staff last week, interim chief Yultan Mellor said: “Atholl Stott has made the difficult decision to stand down from his role as chair of the group board and as a trustee with immediate effect for health reasons.

“I know you will join me in thanking Atholl for all the support he has offered Skills and Education Group over the years he’s been with us.”

Stott was a board member of North Nottinghamshire College from 2009, seeing through its 2016 merger with Rotherham College to form the RNN Group. He chaired the group until 2019 as it was placed in FE commissioner intervention.

Other roles in the sector included serving four years on the board of the Association of Colleges and chairing its governors’ council from 2016 to 2019.

Stott declined to comment.

Latest education roles from

Head of Student Support – Animal Care (Fixed Term)

Head of Student Support – Animal Care (Fixed Term)

Halesowen College

View job
Junior Management Accountant

Junior Management Accountant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Apprenticeship Outcomes Officer

Apprenticeship Outcomes Officer

University College of Estate Management (UCEM)

View job
Achievement Mentor

Achievement Mentor

Barnsley College

View job
Tutorial Learning Mentor

Tutorial Learning Mentor

Barnsley College

View job
Curriculum Lead – Foundation Learning

Curriculum Lead – Foundation Learning

South Thames College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Functional Skills reimagined: Drive success in English & Mathematics with modern qualifications.

In today’s educational landscape, supporting learners with essential English and maths skills goes beyond traditional teaching. It’s about providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Do you want to be part of The Bedford College Group’s next chapter?

At The Bedford College Group, we are passionate about transforming lives and communities through education. As one of the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Framing the future of creative education: new BTEC HTQ in Photography nurtures talent beyond the lens

The creative industry is evolving rapidly, and so is the way we teach photography. Discover how Pearson's new BTEC...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Awarding

FAB names IfATE delivery chief as next CEO

Rob Nitsch will leave IfATE after six years to lead the awarding sector trade body

Shane Chowen

Awarding

New FAB boss suddenly resigns

Kion Ahadi was Federation of Awarding Bodies’ chief executive for just two months

Anviksha Patel

Awarding

FAB elects Charlotte Bosworth as next chair

Kirstie Donnelly and Alan Woods will step down from the Federation of Awarding Bodies board this spring

Shane Chowen

Awarding, Colleges

Six specialist colleges honoured at Natspec Innovation Awards 2023

Forest bathing and foodbank donations among the initiatives awarded

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *