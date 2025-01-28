College retains ‘outstanding’ for third time

A Lancashire college group has been awarded its third consecutive ‘outstanding’ grade from Ofsted.

Nelson and Colne College group received top marks in almost all areas in a glowing report by the watchdog published today.

The college group was inspected between December 10-13 and had enrolled 2,301 16-18-year-olds, 3,421 adult learners, 512 apprentices and 122 high needs students at the time.

It last was graded ‘outstanding’ in 2022 and first received a grade one 20 years ago in 2005.

Ofsted inspectors said the college group fosters an “exceptionally inclusive” culture and a strong sense of community where learners and apprentices feel like they are “part of a big family” and feel they grow academically and socially.

Inspectors lauded the college group’s “highly ambitious” curriculum, a timely judgment given that the group’s principal and CEO, Lisa O’Loughlin, is on the government’s curriculum and assessment review panel.

The report praised the college group, which offers A-levels, T Levels and a range of other vocational courses to young people, for providing “highly effective tailored support” to learners to ensure they finish their qualifications.

O’Loughlin said it was an “absolute privilege” to show Ofsted how “phenomenal” the college’s staff and students are.

“I am so proud of this achievement and that the inspectors witnessed what I see every day, that we are an amazing college group which is 100 per cent focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for our learners,” she said.

“For the inspection team to note how we are powered by English and maths and that our learners achieve their goals and grades, while also feeling part of a big family which supports them, is testament to us being an outstanding organisation.”

The watchdog rated the college group ‘good’ for its apprenticeship provision as most apprentices acquire “substantial” new knowledge, skills and behaviours to take into the workplace.

For example, the report said that apprentices respect gender identity and business administrator apprentices “accurately, confidently and respectfully” use he/him, she/her, and they/them preferred pronouns when working with clients, customers and colleagues.

However, it did find that teachers do not effectively monitor apprentices’ progress “in a few instances”. While leaders are aware of their progress, inspectors found that too many apprentices have fallen behind on their learning.

“Achievement in a few apprenticeships is too low. Leaders and managers have put in place actions to improve the quality of training that these apprentices receive. It is too soon to see the impact of these actions,” Ofsted inspectors explained.

Meanwhile, those on T Levels benefit from “well-planned” work experience placements, some of which attend placements across Europe.

The report praised the curriculum for building on learners’ knowledge over time. For example, young people on the digital production, design and development T level learn about emerging technologies and business environments in their first year, helping them apply more complex knowledge and skills in year two, such as when they write project proposals.

Ofsted applauded the college group’s teachers for using assessments “exceptionally well” to monitor progress and adapt teaching accordingly.

“For example, on the level 3 access to higher education health pathway, teachers use online quizzes to test learners’ understanding of enzymes, specifically the bonds in enzyme structures,” the report said. “Teachers and learners receive immediate feedback from the quizzes and these assessments help teachers to identify specific areas where learners have gaps in their learning.”

For adult learners, inspectors said this cohort was “highly successful” in achieving their individual goals and qualifications.

The college offers part-time adult courses at Lancashire Adult Learning consisting of higher education courses, ESOL and English and maths.

The watchdog also commended the college’s work with learners from disadvantaged backgrounds, such as careers advisers working “skilfully” with care leavers in their early weeks at college to ensure that they are on the right course.

Elsewhere, high needs learners receive a “supportive and ambitious” curriculum, which leads them to quickly develop skills.

“Consequently, almost two-thirds of learners with high needs undertake voluntary work while they seek employment,” the report said. “Over one-third move into paid employment.”

Ofsted deemed the college group to be making a “strong” contribution to meeting future skills needs by developing a five-year curriculum plan.

It found that college leaders have “highly effective” links with employers to support important industries in the pan-Lancashire area, such as digital skills and cyber security, health and social care, engineering and manufacturing sectors, and consequently introducing T Levels in all these areas.

In one example, inspectors found a range of adult learning programmes that meet local needs across the county to “re-engage” adults into education, and to reduce social isolation and deprivation, and improve mental health.

Meanwhile, Ofsted said the college managed their subcontracting provision to three providers well by conducting “frequent and rigorous quality assurance activities” such as observing live masterclasses and checking learner outcomes.

It also praised the college group’s governance. Board members meet with learners, apprentices, and curriculum managers in low-performance areas and are aware of the apprenticeship interventions in place.