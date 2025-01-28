Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

College retains ‘outstanding’ for third time

Ofsted hears how Nelson and Colne College learners feel part of a ‘big family’

Ofsted hears how Nelson and Colne College learners feel part of a ‘big family’

28 Jan 2025, 14:38

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A Lancashire college group has been awarded its third consecutive ‘outstanding’ grade from Ofsted.

Nelson and Colne College group received top marks in almost all areas in a glowing report by the watchdog published today.

The college group was inspected between December 10-13 and had enrolled 2,301 16-18-year-olds, 3,421 adult learners, 512 apprentices and 122 high needs students at the time.

It last was graded ‘outstanding’ in 2022 and first received a grade one 20 years ago in 2005.

Ofsted inspectors said the college group fosters an “exceptionally inclusive” culture and a strong sense of community where learners and apprentices feel like they are “part of a big family” and feel they grow academically and socially.

Inspectors lauded the college group’s “highly ambitious” curriculum, a timely judgment given that the group’s principal and CEO, Lisa O’Loughlin, is on the government’s curriculum and assessment review panel.

The report praised the college group, which offers A-levels, T Levels and a range of other vocational courses to young people, for providing “highly effective tailored support” to learners to ensure they finish their qualifications.

O’Loughlin said it was an “absolute privilege” to show Ofsted how “phenomenal” the college’s staff and students are.

“I am so proud of this achievement and that the inspectors witnessed what I see every day, that we are an amazing college group which is 100 per cent focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for our learners,” she said.

“For the inspection team to note how we are powered by English and maths and that our learners achieve their goals and grades, while also feeling part of a big family which supports them, is testament to us being an outstanding organisation.”

The watchdog rated the college group ‘good’ for its apprenticeship provision as most apprentices acquire “substantial” new knowledge, skills and behaviours to take into the workplace.

For example, the report said that apprentices respect gender identity and business administrator apprentices “accurately, confidently and respectfully” use he/him, she/her, and they/them preferred pronouns when working with clients, customers and colleagues.

However, it did find that teachers do not effectively monitor apprentices’ progress “in a few instances”. While leaders are aware of their progress, inspectors found that too many apprentices have fallen behind on their learning.

“Achievement in a few apprenticeships is too low. Leaders and managers have put in place actions to improve the quality of training that these apprentices receive. It is too soon to see the impact of these actions,” Ofsted inspectors explained.

Meanwhile, those on T Levels benefit from “well-planned” work experience placements, some of which attend placements across Europe. 

The report praised the curriculum for building on learners’ knowledge over time. For example, young people on the digital production, design and development T level learn about emerging technologies and business environments in their first year, helping them apply more complex knowledge and skills in year two, such as when they write project proposals.  

Ofsted applauded the college group’s teachers for using assessments “exceptionally well” to monitor progress and adapt teaching accordingly.

“For example, on the level 3 access to higher education health pathway, teachers use online quizzes to test learners’ understanding of enzymes, specifically the bonds in enzyme structures,” the report said. “Teachers and learners receive immediate feedback from the quizzes and these assessments help teachers to identify specific areas where learners have gaps in their learning.”

For adult learners, inspectors said this cohort was “highly successful” in achieving their individual goals and qualifications.

The college offers part-time adult courses at Lancashire Adult Learning consisting of higher education courses, ESOL and English and maths.

The watchdog also commended the college’s work with learners from disadvantaged backgrounds, such as careers advisers working “skilfully” with care leavers in their early weeks at college to ensure that they are on the right course.

Elsewhere, high needs learners receive a “supportive and ambitious” curriculum, which leads them to quickly develop skills.

“Consequently, almost two-thirds of learners with high needs undertake voluntary work while they seek employment,” the report said. “Over one-third move into paid employment.”

Ofsted deemed the college group to be making a “strong” contribution to meeting future skills needs by developing a five-year curriculum plan.

It found that college leaders have “highly effective” links with employers to support important industries in the pan-Lancashire area, such as digital skills and cyber security, health and social care, engineering and manufacturing sectors, and consequently introducing T Levels in all these areas.

In one example, inspectors found a range of adult learning programmes that meet local needs across the county to “re-engage” adults into education, and to reduce social isolation and deprivation, and improve mental health.

Meanwhile, Ofsted said the college managed their subcontracting provision to three providers well by conducting “frequent and rigorous quality assurance activities” such as observing live masterclasses and checking learner outcomes.

It also praised the college group’s governance. Board members meet with learners, apprentices, and curriculum managers in low-performance areas and are aware of the apprenticeship interventions in place.

Latest education roles from

Principal of Dorton College of Further Education

Principal of Dorton College of Further Education

Royal Society for Blind Children

View job
Director of Quality and HE

Director of Quality and HE

Stoke on Trent College

View job
Delivery Manager- Apprenticeships

Delivery Manager- Apprenticeships

Capital City College Group

View job
Marketing Officer

Marketing Officer

Bath College

View job
Photography Instructor

Photography Instructor

Bath College

View job
Lecturer in Motor Vehicle

Lecturer in Motor Vehicle

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Functional Skills reimagined: Drive success in English & Mathematics with modern qualifications.

In today’s educational landscape, supporting learners with essential English and maths skills goes beyond traditional teaching. It’s about providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Do you want to be part of The Bedford College Group’s next chapter?

At The Bedford College Group, we are passionate about transforming lives and communities through education. As one of the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Framing the future of creative education: new BTEC HTQ in Photography nurtures talent beyond the lens

The creative industry is evolving rapidly, and so is the way we teach photography. Discover how Pearson's new BTEC...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges, Ofsted

‘Life changing’ West Thames College judged ‘outstanding’

The feat means 1 in 10 GFE colleges now hold the watchdog's highest grade

Billy Camden

Colleges, Ofsted

Double Ofsted ‘outstanding’ for Merseyside colleges

A Catholic sixth form college and a general FE college in the area were awarded the judgment today

FE Week Reporter

Adult education, Ofsted

Top Ofsted marks for south Yorkshire council’s adult education

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council upgraded for inspiring out of work people towards employment

Anviksha Patel

Ofsted

Somerset college upgraded to Ofsted ‘outstanding’

Inspectors praised Bridgwater & Taunton College for commitment to creating ‘diverse and inspiring’ curriculum

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *