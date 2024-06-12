FAB names IfATE delivery chief as next CEO

The second-in-command at the government’s apprenticeships and technical education body has been named the new chief executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB).

The trade body representing UK awarding organisations has appointed Rob Nitsch, currently delivery director and a former chief operating officer at the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, who will take the reins in August this year.

Nitsch has been a central senior figure at IfATE since its inception, overseeing its expanding role in developing and overseeing standards in apprenticeship and technical training.

Charlotte Bosworth, chair of FAB’s board, said: “Rob’s understanding and experience of the education and skills sector will strengthen the voice of awarding and assessment organisations across all four nations. With the upcoming general election and future reforms facing the sector, having a strong and respected leader is critical, and we are thrilled that Rob will be leading FAB through a time of change.”

This comes following the sudden resignation of FAB’s previous chief, Kion Ahadi, who stood down in April after just two months in the role. The post has been filled on an interim basis by John McNamara, making Nitsch FAB’s third chief executive since Tom Bewick resigned in September 2023.

Before joining what was then the Institute for Apprenticeships in 2018, Rob served in senior British Army roles including personnel director, colonel commandant in the education and training service, chief of staff and commander of 102 Logistics Brigade and Gutersloh Garrison.

He was made a CBE in the 2014 new year’s honours list military division under his full title: Major General Robert Malcolm Bowstead Nitsch.

Nitsch said: “I am hugely grateful to the Board for putting their trust in me and I look forward to working for the benefit of all FAB’s members and making a difference. It is a really exciting time to be joining FAB and to have this opportunity to work even more closely with the talented and committed membership.”