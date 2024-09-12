Search begins for college social action champions

Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
12 Sep 2024, 16:48

Special awards that recognise college staff and students who go above and beyond for their local communities are open for nominations.

Now in its second year, the Good for Me Good for FE awards honour a range of college-led social action initiatives.

Hair and beauty staff and students at Nottingham College won the social impact award in 2023. The college raised over £1,500 for life-saving equipment to be placed around the city centre that provides rapid support to victims of knife crime.

Using their hair and beauty skills, students ran pamper days to raise funds in memory of Bryon Griffin, a 22-year-old man who was stabbed and killed in 2021.

Winning the Good for Me Good for FE award has led to even more social action activities being run at the college.

Emma-Kate Fletcher, vice principal for people and culture at Nottingham College, said: “This past year we’ve built on that success by partnering with even more charities and doubling our fundraising efforts and social action projects. Last year’s achievements motivated us to push even further and we’re excited to continue making a difference.”

This year there are eight awards up for grabs: individual fundraiser of the year, team/college fundraiser of the year, student volunteer of the year, staff volunteer of the year, project of the year, volunteering college co-ordinator/s of the year, inspirational role model of the year and outstanding long-service award for volunteering.

Colleges have until October 7 to submit their nominations on the Good for Me Good for FE campaign website, which will then be assessed by a panel of judges led by the former secretary of state for education Baroness Nicky Morgan.

Shortlists of three finalists for each award will be announced at the Association of Colleges’ annual conference on November 13. Winners will be revealed at a special House of Lords reception on December 6.

