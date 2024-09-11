Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Politics

Helen Hayes elected education committee chair

SEND reform, child poverty and a 'fit-for-purpose' skills system are on Hayes' agenda

SEND reform, child poverty and a 'fit-for-purpose' skills system are on Hayes' agenda

11 Sep 2024, 19:45

More from this author

Breaking

MPs have elected Helen Hayes as chair of the House of Commons education select committee. 

The Dulwich and West Norwood MP saw off competition from Sharon Hodgson and Marie Tidball in a ballot which closed earlier this afternoon. 

Hayes is the first woman to chair the committee and will play a leading role in holding Department for Education ministers and officials to account.  

In her election statement, Hayes pledged an “ambitious programme of inquiries” if elected on issues such as a fit-for-purpose skills system, SEND reform, reviewing the school curriculum and scrutinising the work of the government’s child poverty task force. 

“I am committed to ensuring that the education select committee takes the widest possible evidence for each inquiry, including by making visits to education and care settings across the country.

“I will be a fair and inclusive chair and a strong voice for the committee and its work in the Chamber and in our wider national discourse,” Hayes said.

Debbie Abrahams, a former shadow secretary of state for work and pensions, was elected chair of the work and pensions committee. 

Abrahams’ priorities for committee inquiries include the devolution of employment support, disability employment, the role of Jobcentre Plus and reviewing Universal Credit.

New committee chairs officially take up their posts once the remaining committee members have been appointed, which is likely to take place next month following the party conference recess. 

