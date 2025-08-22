Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Apprenticeships

Innovate Awarding has appointed a new managing director following Charlotte Bosworth’s promotion to CEO of the Lifetime Training group.

Rob May, who previously held senior roles at City & Guilds Group and YMCA Awards, will take the reins at the apprenticeship assessment and awarding body in mid-September.

He replaces Bosworth who held the position for eight years. She took on the CEO role at Lifetime Group, which runs England’s largest apprenticeship training provider as well as Innovate Awarding, from David Smith earlier this year. 

May has spent the last two decades of his career working in youth development and education. 

He said: “I am thrilled to be starting this journey as the new managing director of Innovate Awarding. It has always struck me as a vibrant company and one that takes real pride in delivering high-quality, real-world learning solutions.”

Innovate Awarding has almost 200 staff. It assesses around 10,000 learners and awards 25,000 qualifications every year. It is one of the largest apprenticeship assessment organisations, assessing over 60 approved apprenticeships.

May added: “It’s a pivotal time for apprenticeship assessment. With the 2025 reforms bringing more flexibility and modular assessment, our priority will be to support and guide employers and training providers through these changes, ensuring we remain the trusted voice for businesses and apprentices alike.”

May led on business development strategy at City & Guilds for over seven years and spent three years as a director at YMCA Awards.

He recently held the position of chief executive officer at ABE, part of the Institute of Leadership and Management, for eight years.

He is also a governor at the Royal Agricultural University and has held numerous board positions including as a non-executive director at the Federation of Awarding Bodies.

Bosworth said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rob on board. His background in education and development of apprenticeship qualifications means he is uniquely placed to support the group’s mission to equip young people with the skills to help them reach their potential.

“I am looking forward to the next year of collaboration and partnership, ensuring we deliver high-quality assessments to meet the evolving needs of learners.”

