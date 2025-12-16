Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Apprenticeships

Revealed: First 93 apprenticeships chosen for assessment reform

40 construction standards also listed for revision but only once a new taskforce irons out specific industry concerns

40 construction standards also listed for revision but only once a new taskforce irons out specific industry concerns

16 Dec 2025, 14:55

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Skills England has published the first batch of apprenticeships that will be revised through the government’s controversial new assessment approach.

Ten sectors spanning 93 standards have been selected, with the most (28) in engineering and manufacturing followed by health and science (26).

Here is the full list:

Skills England has also revealed that it will convene a taskforce for the construction sector to discuss specific concerns about the reforms – and released a list of 40 standards that will be prioritised for assessment reforms once the issues are fixed.

The agency said: “The construction sector has given us a clear message during the assessment reforms pilot about the need to review the content of apprenticeships, and to implement policy in ways that take account of evolving industry requirements. This has shown us that more work is needed to make sure we can deliver positive change for employers and learners.

“To tackle that, we are bringing together a task force including representatives of industry, regulators and others. This will help us to make sure important construction industry requirements and changes within the sector, such as the Building Safety Act, are fully reflected in the underlying occupational standards, and the task force will also help determine any further solutions that support the successful implementation of improvements to assessment in construction and the built environment.”

This expert group will also support Skills England to set a timetable for assessment changes that “work for the construction sector”.

The agency added: “As a result, we are not expecting to commence any immediate work to apply apprenticeship assessment reforms to the construction apprenticeships at this stage. However, we are publishing this list now, to give an indication of which apprenticeship assessments will be prioritised for reform, once the task force’s work is complete.”

Latest education roles from

Director of Finance

Director of Finance

Halesowen College

View job
Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Windsor Learning Partnership

View job
Deputy Chief Executive

Deputy Chief Executive

Education Training Collective

View job
Tameside College – Director of MIS & IT

Tameside College – Director of MIS & IT

FEA

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Confidence, curiosity, and connection: How colleges are building learners for life

Acting as the bridge between school and adulthood for many young people, colleges play a powerful role in shaping...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A Decade of Impact: Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards Celebrate 10 Years of Inspiring Change at Landmark London Event

Friday 7th November 2025 - Over 700 guests gathered at the Hilton London Metropole for the 10th annual Multicultural...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

EPA reform: changes inevitable, but not unfamiliar

Change is coming and, as always with FE, it’s seemingly inevitable. I’ve spent over 20 years working in the sector....

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships

Millions lost in fraud from Covid apprentice payments

Independent covid counter-fraud report finds only £1 million recouped in apprentice incentive scheme

Anviksha Patel

Apprenticeships

Pearson drops out of EPA top 10 list

Latest Ofqual apprenticeship assessment stats drop also reveals the first-time pass rate has returned to above 90%

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

DWP promises foundation apprenticeships in hospitality and retail

Department also plans £140m pilot for mayors to connect young people with apprenticeship opportunities

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

‘Exceptionally challenging economic conditions’ cited as Acacia Training closes

The company is expected to formally appoint administrators in 'mid-December'

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *