Remit Training sale puts new owners in the driving seat

A large automobile apprenticeship provider has been sold to a private equity-backed training firm.

Sue Pittock and Rob Foulston have handed over ownership of Remit Training to Inspiro Learning for an undisclosed sum on Tuesday.

Inspiro Learning, formerly Babcock Skills Development and Training Limited, was itself bought by Beech Tree Private Equity in September.

Remit employs over 250 staff and is the country’s largest automotive apprenticeship provider. It operates five academies in England and Scotland.

Chairman Rob Foulston bought the training provider in 2008 and appointed Pittock as CEO in 2013.

Remit scored Ofsted’s highest grade in 2023 when it was training over 2,250 apprentices nationally. Latest government statistics show that Remit recorded an overall apprenticeship achievement rate of 52 per cent in 2023-24.

Pittock said: “With Inspiro’s strong focus on outcomes for learners and high-quality delivery, we believe they will be an excellent home for Remit to continue its journey from here.”

Inspiro was launched in 2023 after defence infrastructure giant Babcock International offloaded its training division.

The provider was previously known as Babcock Skills Development and Training Limited and has held a ‘good’ Ofsted rating since 2021. It operates in the automotive, rail, energy and service sectors. It had 2,270 apprenticeship leavers in 2023-24, according to latest government data, and holds an overall achievement rate of 74.1 per cent.

Stuart Wilson, chief executive of Inspiro Learning, said: “Remit has an excellent reputation for high-quality training delivery and building long-term relationships with an impressive customer base.

“This clear strategic alignment with Inspiro makes for an exciting combination of the businesses to bring shared best practice to even more learners.”

Wilson told FE Week his first priority is “continuity of exceptional delivery” in both organisations before making any decisions about the structures of the companies.

Pittock added: “I would like to personally thank Remit’s previous majority shareholder and chairman, Rob Foulston, for his commitment and dedication to Remit over the last 17 years.

“It has been hugely rewarding sharing the Remit journey with him, and also of course with all our colleagues at Remit, who, together with Remit’s exceptional clients, have made Remit what it is today – an outstanding training provider.”