Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Apprenticeships, Skills reform

Priority employers consulted on growth and skills levy

New skills quango seeks views on what non-apprenticeship training should be funded

New skills quango seeks views on what non-apprenticeship training should be funded

19 Nov 2024, 17:35

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Skills England has launched an “initial engagement exercise” with employers in priority sectors on what non-apprenticeship training should be funded through the new growth and skills levy.

The quango’s informal consultation will involve construction, health and social care stakeholders, and the eight “growth-driving sectors” identified in the government’s industrial strategy green paper.

In an update today, the Department for Education said its new agency – currently set up in “shadow” form – will run the exercise “in November and December”.

Assessments of each sector’s skills needs should be published “early 2025”.

Sectors identified as having “high growth potential” in the green paper are:

  • advanced manufacturing
  • clean energy industries
  • creative industries
  • defence
  • digital and technologies
  • financial services
  • life sciences
  • professional and business services

They were chosen based on the UK’s current and emerging “strengths”.

Construction and health and social care are also priorities as they are “essential” to the government’s five missions.

It remains to be seen precisely which organisations Skills England will engage with or how they will be selected.

However, “stakeholders” have been invited to email evidence to the DfE.

Skills and the levy

Labour announced its intention to widen the apprenticeship levy into a new growth and skills levy in 2022. It will allow a broader range of training to be funded through the levy, although a timeline for implementation is yet to be released.

Skills England will play a “crucial role” in deciding what training is eligible through assessments of skills needs and “extensive engagement” with the skills system.

The arms-length body is not expected to be fully operational until next year after the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) is abolished and a permanent chief executive, chair and board members are appointed.

The industrial strategy suggests that the Office for Investment and Skills England will also offer investors a “skills triage service.”

According to Skills England’s first report, published in September, the agency planned to conduct a series of roundtables and webinars in the autumn to “further test and refine the initial assessment of skills needs.”

It is also expected to work closely with the Migration Advisory Committee to grow the domestic skills pipeline.

Fiona Aldridge, chief executive officer of the Federation for Industry Sector Skills & Standards (FISSS), said: “We welcome Skills England’s intention to consult with employers and other key organisations to provide a view on what training should be available through the growth and skills levy – and would encourage the government to be proactive in reaching out to all those who can usefully inform this work.

“It is helpful to see that the consultation includes construction and health and social care, alongside the Industrial Strategy’s eight growth-driving sectors, given that they account for nearly 20 per cent of jobs across the economy and are integral to achieving the government’s missions.”

The DfE has been contacted for comment.

Latest education roles from

Lecturer in Social Science

Lecturer in Social Science

Bath College

View job
Caretaker

Caretaker

Capel Manor College

View job
Caretaker

Caretaker

Capel Manor College

View job
Part-time Cashier/Finance Assistant Sales Ledger

Part-time Cashier/Finance Assistant Sales Ledger

Capel Manor College

View job
Lecturer in Construction (Multi-Trades)

Lecturer in Construction (Multi-Trades)

South Thames College

View job
Group Deputy Head – Apprenticeships

Group Deputy Head – Apprenticeships

Kingston College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Are we running out of STEAM?

In the 21st century, the education landscape has been dominated by the prioritisation of STEM subjects. Science, Technology, Engineering...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The college roadmap to AI maturity – and a reskilled workforce

AI is poised to drive economic growth, reshape jobs, and transform industries, demanding urgent upskilling. Education must swiftly adapt,...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Assessing Skills for Job-Ready Learners 

Discover how hands-on practice and authentic assessments help educators build both technical expertise and essential soft skills in learners.

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Sandwell College and NHS Trust launch £18 million Learning Campus, creating hundreds of jobs and training opportunities in the West Midlands

Sandwell College and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust recently announced a landmark agreement, which is set to secure...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships, Long read
Investigation

Gripped by fear of a special needs cash clawback

Most apprenticeship providers don’t claim apprentice support funding due to complexity and worries a mistake could wreck their finances,...

Jessica Hill

Apprenticeships

We’ll lose apprentices due to Reeves’ tax and wage rise, say bosses

Most salon owners say they plan to cut back on hiring

Josh Mellor

Apprenticeships, Skills reform

All level 7 apprenticeships will be axed, skills minister suggests

'Honest' Jacqui Smith says cuts will be 'more than people hope' as she also defends Skills England's independence and...

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

Multicultural Apprenticeship Award winners 2024 revealed

A record number of finalists and guests celebrated 30 winning apprentices, training providers and employers at this evening's ceremony...

FE Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *