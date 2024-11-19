Duffy will take on 'new non-executive positions' as she 'steps back from full-time executive leadership'

Jill Duffy will step down as leader of the OCR exam board after seven years at the helm.

Duffy will leave her role as group managing director for UK education at Cambridge University Press and Assessment, OCR’s parent organisation, in September.

She will take on “new non-executive positions” as she “steps back from full-time executive leadership”.

Duffy joined OCR as chief executive in 2018, having previously worked as senior vice president of Pearson’s schools arm.

OCR said it had grown and introduced “innovations” such as digital exams and a new GCSE in natural history during her tenure.

But the landmark new GCSE is unlikely to be introduced by its original target of next September, FE Week’s sister publication Schools Week previously revealed.

‘A privilege’

Duffy is also chair of the Joint Council for Qualifications board and a governor of Oxford Brookes University.

“I’ve loved this job. It’s a privilege to work with such a talented team of people who really care for and connect with students, teachers and society,” Duffy said.

She said the OCR job “was, and is, in many ways, my dream role”.

“It brings together my passion for education making a difference in young people’s lives, and in making an organisation work for the benefit of all,” she added.

Duffy said she will ensure a “smooth transition” before stepping down.

The search for her successor starts this week, OCR said.

Peter Phillips, Cambridge University Press and Assessment’s chief executive, said Duffy has “achieved a huge amount for education” in her seven years at the top of OCR.

“Her commitment to learners, expertise in the sector and personal leadership have been outstanding. Jill’s relentless focus on doing what’s right for students and for teachers is an inspiration to everyone who works with her,” he added.

Before joining Pearson, Duffy spent 22 years in educational publishing, beginning her education career as an editor at Oxford University Press.

She has a PGCE and a degree in English Literature from Oxford University.