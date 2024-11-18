Root out qualifications fraud, Ofqual tells industry regulators

Security and construction regulators have been hauled in for a summit to clamp down on qualification fraud.

Exams regulator Ofqual has also today published a five-point “counter fraud action plan” that includes “formalising” information sharing with other agencies to identify the scale of malpractice.

It follows high-profile cases of qualifications fraud involving security guards and an FE Week investigation that found a flourishing trade in fake Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) cards sold on social media.

Today’s summit attendees reportedly included the regulator Security Industry Authority (SIA), licensing body Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) and other “government agencies and ministries”.

‘Work ever more closely’

Ofqual’s chief regulator Sir Ian Bauckham said: “Our action plan reflects the strong commitment made by key agencies to fight qualification fraud.

“We’ll work ever more closely to prevent, disrupt, and detect fraud in qualifications wherever they occur.”

Ofqual’s action plan includes issuing a “fraud prevention advice note” to awarding organisations, exploring how to share intelligence “more easily”, and a commitment to “improve awareness”.

The government will also “make it easier” to report suspicious activity by raising awareness of possible indicators of fraud and how it can be reported.

It comes weeks after the exam regulator launched a consultation on new so-called “principle conditions” that would require awarding organisations to “act with honesty and integrity” and “promote public confidence” in qualifications.

Cheating and fake certificates

According to Ofqual, qualification fraud is an “ever present risk” in England’s regulated qualification market, which is worth over £800 million a year in entry fees.

The watchdog said there is a risk of malpractice in all qualifications, but qualifications that are required to gain a licence, job or immigration status are “more likely to be targeted by those willing to commit fraud”.

Fraud can involve fake certificates, delivering ‘fast-track’ training and helping learners cheat during tests.

Suspected fraud should be reported to awarding organisations, which Ofqual requires to take “all reasonable steps” to prevent malpractice.

A BBC exposé last year alleged two London-based security training providers offered shortened courses for a higher fee, forged timesheets and, at one, taught ways to “kill and be killed”.

Slow progress

Issues with limited intelligence sharing were highlighted after Ofqual publicly reprimanded its Scottish equivalent, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), last month.

Ofqual found the SQA had failed to investigate malpractice at centres offering health and safety certificates needed for CSCS cards between 2017 and 2019, but did not inform the safety card organisation until this year.

A historic case of alleged qualification fraud in 2015 saw awarding organisation Industry Qualifications hit with a £50,000 fine over its handling of security guard qualifications.

The firm was eventually slapped with a £115,000 fine and legal costs after a four-year appeal.

Paul Fullwood, director of inspections and enforcement at the SIA, said: “We’re committed to combatting malpractice and a concerted effort from all parties involved working together to share information and best practice is vital to tackle this issue.

“This summit represents the collaboration we need to build on in taking forward our shared vision to root out qualification fraud.”

A spokesperson for CSCS said: “We commend Ofqual for convening industry leaders to address this issue. Ensuring that qualifications are obtained through legitimate means is essential for maintaining safety and trust in the construction industry. CSCS remains committed to working with others to combat qualification fraud.