MPs give Sir Ian Bauckham the nod for Ofqual top job

Education committee hope he will serve a full term and 'restore much-needed stability' to the exams regulator

Education committee hope he will serve a full term and 'restore much-needed stability' to the exams regulator

MPs have given Sir Ian Bauckham the nod to continue as the chief regulator for Ofqual.

Parliament’s education committee today agreed that Bauckham, government’s preferred candidate to continue leading the exams watchdog, is “appointable to the post”.

The committee said it hopes he “fulfils his commitment to serve a full term in office and restore much-needed stability” to Ofqual, after a churn of chief regulators in recent years.

Bauckham, who attended a pre-appointment hearing earlier this week, has been serving as interim chief regulator but has now been approved to do the role permanently.

His “ambition to enhance Ofqual’s reputation further to be ‘ever more trusted by the public and by students as the guardian of safe, fair and trustworthy qualifications’ is welcome,” MPs added.

Greenlighting the appointment, the committee noted his “extensive experience in schools in leadership roles” and “significant contributions to the education sector”.

He took over the role of chief regulator in January 2024. Before that, he had served as chair of the board of Ofqual from January 2021 and had been a board member from March 2018.

“He told us that his roles in schools had provided him with a good understanding of the educational landscape and a deep appreciation of the value of qualifications,” MPs added.

Bauckham previously led Tenax Schools Trust, a multi-academy trust. He is also chair of Oak National Academy, an arm’s-length body of the DfE.