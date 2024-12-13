Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofqual

MPs give Sir Ian Bauckham the nod for Ofqual top job

Education committee hope he will serve a full term and 'restore much-needed stability' to the exams regulator

Education committee hope he will serve a full term and 'restore much-needed stability' to the exams regulator

13 Dec 2024, 11:16

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

MPs have given Sir Ian Bauckham the nod to continue as the chief regulator for Ofqual.

Parliament’s education committee today agreed that Bauckham, government’s preferred candidate to continue leading the exams watchdog, is “appointable to the post”.

The committee said it hopes he “fulfils his commitment to serve a full term in office and restore much-needed stability” to Ofqual, after a churn of chief regulators in recent years. 

Bauckham, who attended a pre-appointment hearing earlier this week, has been serving as interim chief regulator but has now been approved to do the role permanently. 

His “ambition to enhance Ofqual’s reputation further to be ‘ever more trusted by the public and by students as the guardian of safe, fair and trustworthy qualifications’ is welcome,” MPs added.

Greenlighting the appointment, the committee noted his “extensive experience in schools in leadership roles” and “significant contributions to the education sector”.

He took over the role of chief regulator in January 2024.  Before that, he had served as chair of the board of Ofqual from January 2021 and had been a board member from March 2018. 

“He told us that his roles in schools had provided him with a good understanding of the educational landscape and a deep appreciation of the value of qualifications,” MPs added. 

Bauckham previously led Tenax Schools Trust, a multi-academy trust. He is also chair of Oak National Academy, an arm’s-length body of the DfE.

Latest education roles from

Vice Principal (Curriculum, Quality & Skills)

Vice Principal (Curriculum, Quality & Skills)

The Henley College

View job
Lecturer – Inclusive Learning (ASD & Behaviours of Concern)

Lecturer – Inclusive Learning (ASD & Behaviours of Concern)

Merton College

View job
Chief Executive Officer – Rise Multi Academy Trust

Chief Executive Officer – Rise Multi Academy Trust

Satis Education

View job
Admissions and Enrolment Administrator

Admissions and Enrolment Administrator

MidKent College

View job
Employability Trainer – Home based

Employability Trainer – Home based

Barnsley College

View job
Course Leader in Plumbing

Course Leader in Plumbing

Bridgwater & Taunton College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A celebration of education as Bett turns 40!

The world of education has transformed dramatically in the past 40 years, but one thing remains constant: the dedication...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Active IQ: Shaping the Future of the Active Leisure Sector with 11 New Qualifications

In the ever-evolving landscape of Further Education (FE), particularly in sectors requiring highly skilled, certified professionals, certainty is crucial....

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The days of blaming funding rules for ALS claw-back are long gone

Industry experts discuss why providers must act now for the betterment of student success and stop hiding behind the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Are we running out of STEAM?

In the 21st century, the education landscape has been dominated by the prioritisation of STEM subjects. Science, Technology, Engineering...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofqual

Root out qualifications fraud, Ofqual tells industry regulators

Cross-agency work underway to identify scale of abuse

Josh Mellor

Ofqual

Scots regulator rapped over building site safety malpractice

Ofqual found a failure to 'rigorously' investigate malpractice at the Scottish regulator and awarding body's assessment centres in England

Josh Mellor

Apprenticeships, Ofqual

Ofqual issues £50k fine to EPAO but owner refuses to pay

Dormant awarding body claims it is being used as a ‘sacrificial lamb’ as regulator shows off ‘fining power’ to...

Billy Camden

Exams, Ofqual

Price of exams soar above inflation in 2024

General qualifications rise 6.4% while VTQs increase 5.5%

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *