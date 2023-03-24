Ofsted reports concerns over a lack of off-the-job training at Bestland Solutions Ltd

Apprentices with an East Sussex provider were so “overwhelmed” and demotivated by a lack of off-the-job training that they quickly dropped out, an Ofsted report has found.

Bestland Solutions Ltd, which has 20 years’ experience and trades as Training Associates, largely delivers adult care apprenticeships and had more than 552 learners on its books at the time of the inspection in mid-December.

Inspectors rated the provider ‘inadequate’ in all areas, finding that too many apprentices were “significantly behind” in their work and teaching was not consistently well-planned or structured.

Ofsted reported that leaders did not ensure apprentices received their off-the-job training entitlement, adding: “As a result, too many apprentices feel overwhelmed, lack motivation and quickly drop out of their apprenticeship.”

Too few apprentices benefitted from developing their wider skills or guidance on possible carer pathways, Ofsted said.

It continued that “too many apprentices lack engagement and do not attend training or reviews well,” while not enough completed the required English and maths standards needed to qualify. It said that in some instances it was a result of pressures in the care sector.

Elsewhere, the report said that quality assurance mechanisms were not used effectively, while leaders didn’t ensure employers were routinely involved in curriculum planning.

Tutors didn’t benefit enough from upskilling or research opportunities and leaders didn’t ensure apprenticeship content was structured appropriately, according to the report.

Inspectors found that most apprentices didn’t benefit from “useful, purposeful target setting” to help them improve, and feedback from tutors didn’t always help apprentices improve their work.

Education and Skills Funding Agency guidelines say that ‘inadequate’ providers will be struck off the register of apprenticeship training providers, putting funding and provision under threat.

Bestland did not respond to requests for comment at the time of going to press.