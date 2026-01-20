Ofsted takes inclusion more seriously and so should we

The inspectorate’s framework challenges colleges to prove a commitment to inclusion – which means understanding the breadth and depth of students’ challenges

Inclusion has always been central to the mission of further education, but the renewed Ofsted inspection framework places it firmly at the heart.

This is not about preparing for inspection; it’s about creating welcoming environments where every learner can thrive and achieve regardless of the barriers they face.

The framework acknowledges that disadvantage is complex and multilayered. It is not enough to recognise that some learners experience hardship; we must understand the breadth and depth of those challenges.

Among the most significant areas are learners who experience socio-economic disadvantage, those with special educational needs and disabilities, individuals known to youth justice services, and those involved with social care.

Each of these groups faces particular obstacles that can affect attendance, engagement and achievement.

Added to this are learners who have not yet achieved a level 2 qualification in English and or maths, which is a barrier that typically limits progression and confidence.

These challenges do not exist in isolation. A learner may be disadvantaged economically and also have SEND needs, or may be navigating the complexities of social care while struggling with mental health.

These realities for learners may be due to an entrenched trauma that will be an invisible barrier.

For providers, this means moving beyond surface-level solutions to systemic approaches that address these overlapping barriers. Inclusion cannot be treated as an add-on; it must be woven into curriculum design, learner support and organisational culture.

The renewed framework asks a fundamental question: how do providers ensure that these learners are not only present, but successful? This requires a shift in mindset.

Inclusion is not about compliance; it is about curiosity, connection and commitment.

Providers must ask themselves: how do we know our learners feel included? What evidence do we have that barriers are being dismantled? Do these learners feel that they belong, do they thrive and achieve? Where can we go further?

Embedding inclusion begins with understanding the lived experiences of learners.

Economic disadvantage may mean a lack of access to technology or transport. SEND needs require tailored teaching and support strategies. Learners known to youth justice or social care often need stability and trust before they can engage fully. Those without level 2 English and maths may need confidence building alongside academic support.

These realities demand coordinated responses across teaching, support services and leadership.

Leadership plays a critical role in setting the tone. Inclusion must be visible in strategic plans, resource allocation and performance measures.

It is not enough to champion inclusion rhetorically; it must be prioritised operationally.

Staff development is equally vital. Tutors and support teams need the skills to identify barriers early and respond effectively, whether through adaptive teaching, wellbeing interventions or collaborative planning.

While the Ofsted framework provides an external driver, the real motivation should be moral and educational. Inclusion is about equity, belonging and opportunity.

When learners feel that they are seen, that they belong, are supported and valued, outcomes improve.

The renewed framework challenges us to think about inclusion as a culture, not a checklist. For providers this is an opportunity to lead with integrity and innovation.

Inclusion is not static; it evolves with the external environment, with society, technology and our learners whether they are young people, adults or apprentices.

The question for every provider is: are we ready to evolve? The renewed framework sets the stage, but the narrative is ours to write. Let us ensure that it is one of equity, belonging, connection and empathy.