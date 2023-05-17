No plans to exempt colleges from VAT, says Treasury secretary

Colleges ‘do not fit the rationale’ for exemption which would cost £200m a year

Colleges ‘do not fit the rationale’ for exemption which would cost £200m a year

FE colleges’ hopes of being exempt from VAT have been dashed again, after a Treasury minister confirmed there are no plans to change the law despite strong opposition from MPs.

Victoria Atkins, financial secretary to the Treasury, told a Westminster Hall debate this morning that exempting colleges from VAT would cost around £200 million a year, which she implied would be a significant removal of public spending elsewhere.

The debate, tabled by Conservative MP George Eustice, argued that while academies and schools with sixth forms do not have to pay VAT, FE colleges and standalone sixth form colleges are in a “ludicrous situation” where they are not exempt from the tax.

Eustice explained that now colleges have been reclassified by the Office for National Statistics late last year as public bodies, they should also benefit from the exemption.

“At the moment, it is incredibly difficult for those FE colleges to be able to recruit and retain staff because of the squeeze on their budget,” he told MPs.

Other MPs such as Vicky Ford, Daniel Zeichner, and Will Quince, agreed that the VAT exemption has led to negative consequences in Chelmsford, Cambridge and Colchester respectively.

But Atkins resisted the calls from the MPs, stating that the Treasury has no plans to make amendments for FE colleges mostly because of the amount it would cost the department each year.

“There is a balancing act here,” she said. “If that is £200 million that we are attributing to this scheme, then that is £200 million elsewhere in our vital public spending priorities, like the schools budget.”

Currently, Section 33 of the VAT Act 1994 allows local authorities and other such public bodies to reclaim VAT from non-business activities. In 2011, the law was amended to include Section 33b for academies to become exempt from costs incurred from VAT.

But Atkins said that sixth form colleges and FE colleges are not included in section 33 or 33b section of the law as “they do not fit the rationale for either”.

She added that sixth form colleges can restructure as academies if they want to take advantage of the tax benefit.

Atkins also said the eligibility for VAT refunds is “not related” to ONS classification.

“There are a number of public bodies and publicly funded activities that make significant contributions to our lives but are not eligible for VAT refunds, for example, the Bank of England and university research grants,” she explained.