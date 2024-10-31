Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Adult education

Neglecting over-50s in the training world must change – here’s how we do it

Recruiting and retaining older learners and creating inclusive training programmes that meet their needs are imperatives

Recruiting and retaining older learners and creating inclusive training programmes that meet their needs are imperatives

Sara Roberts

Senior operating officer, Kingdom Academy

31 Oct 2024, 5:00

adult education

At 50, workers still have 15 years until state pension age. So why do so many of the nine million over-50 workers feel that their days of learning and development are behind them?

Employers, training providers and society all have a part to play in the perception that learning is for the young. Is it any surprise that just 21 per cent of workers aged 50-59 say their employer encourages them to upskill, compared to 56 per cent of workers aged 18-29?

While some training providers focus primarily on younger learners, aiming to attract those who might return for training over the coming decades, this overlooks the immense value older learners bring to the workplace and their industry.

In fact, their experience and institutional knowledge are crucial to futureproofing industries, especially in sectors facing skills shortages.

That’s why training providers must focus on long-term growth and progression, not just for individual employees but for employers and the training sector as a whole. If training programmes don’t help safeguard the industry against skills shortages and workforce attrition, they are falling short.

Changing perceptions around who should be trained is key to this.

Post-pandemic, businesses are evolving rapidly. Many workers who have spent years in office environments now find themselves working remotely, often with little investment in their development.

Without the opportunity to upskill, their careers can feel stagnant. Career development is directly linked to job satisfaction, and for older workers, continued learning is vital for retaining talent. Investing in their growth fosters motivation and workforce diversity.

Tailored and inclusive courses

Offering courses tailored to individual learners and inclusive of all is a surefire way to attract more older generations to your training programmes.

Some workers may not have been in formal education for decades, so it’s important to avoid school-like environments and offer alternatives to traditional essay-based assessments. In addition, providing refresher sessions on study skills, time management and exam preparation can be helpful.

Start with short courses to build confidence and gradually show the impact of training on the learner so they feel empowered to progress their training.

Flexible and responsive provision

Flexibility in both learning styles and technology is essential. If your course is solely delivered via Zoom, but a learner prefers in-person mentorship, you run the risk of learners losing interest before they’ve even enrolled.

Everyone has their own preferred way of engaging with learning, and it’s important to cater to everyone. Some learners may need extra guidance to navigate online learning platforms, so providing tech support from the outset is crucial.

Many older workers also have family or caregiving responsibilities, so it’s key to recognise that training must fit around their lives rather than the other way around. Offering flexibility in course timings and duration ensures that learners can get the rest they need while still finding the course accessible.

In this context, a blended approach—combining in-person and online learning—can enhance both accessibility and flexibility.

Motivated and supported learners

Older workers seek training for a variety of reasons: career changes, staying competitive in the job market or personal fulfilment.

Training providers will likely see success when they take the time to truly understand each learner’s motivation. An introductory meeting focused on this allows the provider to tailor the course and set clear, achievable goals. A taster session will also spark interest in learning and allow the learner to reflect on their goals.

Additionally, training providers should position themselves as trusted advisers, both to the learner and the employer.

Older workers bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and previous education – and a finite amount of time to learn more. Providers should guide these learners to prioritise training that aligns with their interests, meets their career goals, remains relevant to their current roles and can be practically applied or passed on to others.

As a training provider, we are embracing learners of any age. The economy demands that our whole sector does too. Celebrating and leveraging their extensive experience is key to growth and so much more.

