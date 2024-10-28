BTECS are an essential part of skills training for the digital sector, for which no replacement yet exists

Through my work with digital employers and FE colleges across the UK, it’s clear that the recent decision to pause and review the cancellation of the Level 3 Digital BTEC (and indeed other subjects) has come as welcome relief for many.

The slight shift in tone from DfE ministers is also positive, with Jacqui Smith indicating that the cull of qualifications won’t be as drastic as the last administration had planned.

However, there is still much uncertainty about how the new Level 3 qualification landscape will look, which is proving a challenge for colleges in terms of curriculum planning and recruitment for 2024/25.

Having worked in education for over 25 years and in FE for a decade, I am unequivocal in my view that BTECs must be preserved. They have long been an essential pathway for young people to develop practical skills, particularly in the digital space.

For many students, especially boys aged 16-19, the two-year BTEC programme provides flexibility and time needed to mature, not just academically but personally.

I see remarkable growth in students’ abilities and attitudes between their first and second years. The opportunity to learn at their own pace, adapt to new technologies, and develop critical business skills is invaluable.

This continuity and growth is what worries me about the push to phase out BTECs in favour of newer qualifications like T Levels. While T Levels are an excellent addition to the educational landscape, the reality is that they aren’t suitable for every 16-year-old.

The requirement for students to have already passed their Level 2 English and Maths before they can begin a T Level creates a barrier for those who may need more time or support to achieve these qualifications.

Some colleges are creating transition courses to prepare students for T Level courses, but even these don’t guarantee that they will all be able to handle the more academically rigorous and exam-driven structure of T Levels.

Another significant hurdle is the mandatory 45-day industry placement required to complete a T Level. Finding relevant placements is difficult, and the strict rules—such as limiting students to a maximum of two employers—make it even harder.

Without incentives, recruitment problems will continue

Add to this the difficulty of scheduling placements around college timetables, and the whole process becomes burdensome for students and institutions alike.

Many of the colleges I work with are also struggling with a lack of qualified teachers to deliver the Digital T Level.

The curriculum is more complex and demands more teaching hours than BTEC, yet colleges struggle to recruit digital experts, who can earn significantly more in the private sector. Without incentives such as additional payments for teaching in high-demand subjects, this problem will continue.

Some solutions may lie in increased collaboration with businesses, but building these partnerships takes time and resources, both of which are in short supply.

In my own work with colleges, we collaborate with companies by arranging visits, running skills projects and setting up placements for students, but a co-ordinated policy solution is needed. For example, the government could consider offering tax incentives for companies that allow staff to contribute to college teaching or mentorship programs.

Apprenticeships offer another valuable route for young people, and skills-based hiring is becoming more prevalent across many industries. Companies like Wavemaker, Hays, and Lloyds Bank are establishing their own academies to train young people post-Level 3, offering opportunities to ‘earn while you learn’. Degree apprenticeships are also gaining traction and becoming very much in demand.

But to ensure that every student can access such opportunities and reach their career goals, the Level 3 qualification landscape must provide choice and flexibility.

Level 3 BTEC courses are a lifeline for many students who, for various reasons including personal challenges and disrupted education need an accessible, flexible option. Without it, many students may leave full-time education with only a Level 2 qualification, potentially cutting off further progression into higher education or skilled employment.

This isn’t about complicating the system with too many qualifications; it’s about ensuring that there is a pathway available for everyone, no matter what their ability, interest, career goals or preferred way of learning.

If we want to close the skills gap, particularly in the digital industries, we must ensure that Level 3 qualifications remain responsive to the needs of all learners, as well as the needs of employers.

BTECs are central to this ambition. They will help ensure that every young person can pursue a digital career and take advantage of the endless opportunities available in this exciting sector.