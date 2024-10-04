Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
DfE, level 3, Qualifications

BTEC survival hope after Smith’s policy shift

Courses that 'overlap' with T levels faced the cut under plans inherited from the Conservatives

Courses that 'overlap' with T levels faced the cut under plans inherited from the Conservatives

4 Oct 2024, 10:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive


Popular courses facing the axe under controversial level 3 reforms may now survive after a “fundamental shift” signalled by the government.

Labour is carrying out a “short, focused review” of an ongoing cull of vocational courses in favour of T Levels.

The review has until Christmas to decide the future of hundreds of courses such BTECs that the Tories planned to defund between 2024 and 2028.

It will consult a “representative sample” of colleges, awarding organisations and other key stakeholders.

But unlike Labour’s longer independent curriculum and assessment review launched at the same time, the level 3 review’s terms of reference remain a secret, leaving its exact aims and scope a mystery.

Skills minister Jacqui Smith, who will oversee the review, outlined her objectives in an opinion piece in this week’s FE Week.

Learner and employer needs

Signalling a change in approach to the previous government, Smith said Labour would consider retaining “other qualifications alongside T Levels and A Levels”.

The Tories had planned to cut a range of popular vocational courses that overlapped with T and A Levels in a bid to “streamline” students towards technical or academic qualifications that were “high quality and lead to good outcomes”.

This caused concern that popular courses in areas such as health, construction and electrical, travel and tourism and uniformed protective services would be lost.

But Smith said the government would “maintain” qualifications if the review “identifies the balance of learner and employer needs within a sector requires level 3 qualifications other than T Levels and A Levels”.

She added: “This may well be in areas that overlap with T Levels, which is a change from the approach taken by the last government.”

Bill Watkin, chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association which has led the Protect Student Choice campaign against defunding plans, welcomed Smith’s “commitment to ensuring that a broad range of level 3 qualifications will be available alongside A Level and T Levels in the future”.

He said his association now “expects” the 38 popular applied general qualifications that are part of the review – in subjects such as applied science, health and social care, IT and engineering – to “successfully navigate the review process”.

“We will continue to work constructively with ministers and officials to ensure that no gaps are left in provision,” Watkin added.

Association of Colleges chief executive David Hughes said Smith’s announcement on allowing overlapping courses was a “fundamental shift” in government policy.

He added: “The review will look at which high-quality qualifications are still necessary alongside T Levels and I’m confident we will end up with a good set of outcomes.”

Many in the education sector, and most vocally the Protect Student Choice Campaign supporters, had called for Labour to pause and review the wholesale culling of courses due to fears thousands of people would be left without a viable education option because T Levels did not suit them.

Appearing to recognise concerns about T Levels – that include low student satisfaction, complex assessments and major work experience requirements – Smith said the DfE needed to look at how delivery “can be improved” so more young people can enrol and succeed with a T Level.

But responding to concerns about only delaying cuts due to start last month, Smith said she was “not willing to go slow” on improving qualifications and did not want to “leave uncertainty hanging over the system”.

More courses ‘expected’ to survive

The previous Conservative government said it would only continue funding post-16 courses that did not overlap with A Levels or T Levels and were “necessary, have a clear purpose and lead to meaningful progression outcomes”.

In a guide published in April, the Department for Education said defunding overlapping courses would ensure T Levels were the “core of the new technical offer at level 3”.

Some non-A Level or T Level post-16 courses would be approved as either “technical” or “alternative academic qualifications” (AAQs) under a “new, rigorous process” run by the Department for Education, skills quango the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education and exams regulator Ofqual.

AAQs at level 3 would only be approved for “strategically important” areas that T Levels did not cover such as STEM or NHS careers, with some cut down to smaller sizes – equivalent to one A Level rather than three.

Technical qualifications would only be allowed in areas not covered by T Levels and would link “much more closely with employers’ needs” by basing their content on occupational standards designed by IfATE and employers.

Chief executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies Rob Nitsch, formerly IfATE’s second-in-command, said: “I do think it’s right that the government takes a considered view of T Levels alongside other high-quality qualifications and that we take a considered view of how these are performing.

“It is also important that all stakeholders are actively engaged so that we get the best possible outcomes.”

Latest education roles from

Employability Tutor

Employability Tutor

Capital City College Group

View job
Class Teacher

Class Teacher

Farnham Green Primary School

View job
Director of Estates

Director of Estates

City of Liverpool College

View job
Exam Invigilators Hourly Paid

Exam Invigilators Hourly Paid

Westminster Adult Education Service

View job
Senior Learing Experience Officer

Senior Learing Experience Officer

Westminster Adult Education Service

View job
Achievement Intervention Mentor – Maths

Achievement Intervention Mentor – Maths

Bradford College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Sandwell College and NHS Trust launch £18 million Learning Campus, creating hundreds of jobs and training opportunities in the West Midlands

Sandwell College and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust recently announced a landmark agreement, which is set to secure...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, colleges and schools can be confident that learners...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills champions (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

More from this theme

DfE

Pupil premium plus post-16 pilot reduces ‘cliff edge’ of support, report finds

Calls for long-term funding as evaluation highlights positive outcomes for vulnerable young people

Anviksha Patel

DfE, Skills bootcamps

DfE boosted early bootcamp payments after provider complaints

Performance targets were described as 'unrealistic'

Josh Mellor

Apprenticeships, DfE, IfATE

More data needed to tackle apprenticeship dropout rates

Researchers found that nine out of ten non-completing nursing associate apprentices dropped out close to their end dates

Josh Mellor

DfE

DfE has made the FE pay case ‘strongly’ to Treasury, says skills minister

Jacqui Smith tells Labour Party conference delegates to 'wait and see' what the budget holds

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *