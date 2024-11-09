Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
level 3

Our three recommendations to the government’s Level 3 review

The review must take students’ needs as its starting point to decide on the right mix of qualifications

The review must take students’ needs as its starting point to decide on the right mix of qualifications

James Kewin

Deputy chief executive, Sixth Form Colleges Association

9 Nov 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

It is now more than three months since the government announced it was conducting a “short review of post-16 qualification reforms at level 3 and below”. A last-ditch appeal from 455 school and college leaders urging ministers to introduce a corresponding pause to the defunding of applied general qualifications (AGQs) such as BTECs was unsuccessful.

But now the review is underway, there are signs that the government’s approach is evolving. For a start, the focus of the review has narrowed considerably: from qualifications at Level 3 and below, to Level 3 only and finally just to Level 3 qualifications due to be defunded in 2025.

This has reduced the number of qualifications in scope from around 5,700 to around 500, but it is still a tall order to make considered decisions on the future of courses studied by tens of thousands of young people between now and the end of the year.

Skills minister Jacqui Smith’s recent opinion piece in FE Week also struck a more conciliatory tone and indicated that the new government now sees a bigger role for applied general and other qualifications alongside A and T Levels.

This is welcome news, but does it mean the review will now lead to a better outcome for young people? The Protect Student Choice campaign believes it can, if the government implements the following three recommendations that we shared with ministers last month:

Retain funding for 21 AGQs in key subjects

Just 38 of the 500 qualifications within the scope of the review are applied general qualifications. We have identified 21 courses with significant enrolments that are essential to retain in key subjects such as applied science, health and social care, IT and engineering. 

All meet the government’s criteria of high levels of demand/take-up by learners, supporting the skills needs of employers, offering good progression to related employment and successful outcomes in higher education, and offering good outcomes for learners from different backgrounds and different levels of prior attainment.

Confirm that students can enrol on these until 2026/27

If the government confirms its position on these 21 AGQs by December, that will provide colleges and schools with some much-needed certainty for the 2025/26 academic year.

However, given the lateness of the decision, that will soon be replaced by uncertainty for the following year. To address this, students should be able to enrol on AGQs approved through the review up to and including 2026/27.

No restrictions on combining qualifications

The previous government planned to introduce funding rules that would stipulate the applied subjects that students could study alongside A Levels, and other restrictions that would limit the size and number of AGQs that could be included in study programmes.

These restrictions should not be introduced. Colleges and schools must  retain the autonomy to decide the combination of qualifications that will lead to the best outcomes for their students.

These sorts of restrictions do not apply to A Level-only study programmes, and they should not apply to students pursuing AGQs.   

Implementing these three recommendations would be hugely beneficial to young people and hugely reassuring to colleges and schools.

The campaign’s immediate priority is the current review and securing a sensible outcome in December. But other challenges are close at hand.

For example, it remains unclear when decisions will be made about the Level 3 qualifications that are outside the scope of the government’s review; all have an uncertain future beyond September 2025 (including 79 AGQs in subjects such as business).

The campaign is focused on AGQs because we believe it is vital to retain a genuine three-route qualification system at Level 3.

Asking what qualifications should sit alongside A and T Levels in the future isthe wrong starting point. The right starting point is to ask how we ensure there are high-quality academic, applied and technical qualifications to meet the needs of all young people and employers.

That’s the fundamental point the Protect Student Choice campaign will continue to make, while remaining focused on encouraging the government to adopt our three practical recommendations next month.

Latest education roles from

KS2 Classroom Teacher

KS2 Classroom Teacher

West Thornton Primary School

View job
Public Services Teacher

Public Services Teacher

Barnsley College

View job
Learning Support Assistant / Teaching Assistant / SEN / SEND

Learning Support Assistant / Teaching Assistant / SEN / SEND

MidKent College

View job
Job Coach

Job Coach

MidKent College

View job
Learning Mentor

Learning Mentor

MidKent College

View job
Director of Governance (Part-time)

Director of Governance (Part-time)

Halesowen College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The college roadmap to AI maturity – and a reskilled workforce

AI is poised to drive economic growth, reshape jobs, and transform industries, demanding urgent upskilling. Education must swiftly adapt,...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Assessing Skills for Job-Ready Learners 

Discover how hands-on practice and authentic assessments help educators build both technical expertise and essential soft skills in learners.

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Sandwell College and NHS Trust launch £18 million Learning Campus, creating hundreds of jobs and training opportunities in the West Midlands

Sandwell College and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust recently announced a landmark agreement, which is set to secure...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

More from this theme

DfE, level 3, Qualifications
Exclusive

BTEC survival hope after Smith’s policy shift

Courses that 'overlap' with T levels faced the cut under plans inherited from the Conservatives

Josh Mellor

BTECs, level 3, Skills reform, T Levels
Exclusive

Ministers accused of level 3 backtrack

More than half of reformed AGQs will be scrapped by government edict, new analysis reveals

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *