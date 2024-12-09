National hairdressing provider bumped up to ‘outstanding’

Inspectors commend curriculum at Francesco Group’s hair salons for going beyond apprenticeship requirements

A long-running national hair salon that trains hundreds of apprentices every year has been upgraded to Ofsted ‘outstanding’.

Francesco Group, which was founded over 50 years ago and began delivering training 35 years ago, scored top marks across the board in a report published today following an inspection last month.

Inspectors said the training delivered to 237 current level 2 and 3 apprentices across three academies in Birmingham, Poole and Stafford “exceeds the apprenticeship requirements” and enables trainees to become “highly skilled hairdressers”.

Francesco Group runs 37 hair salons across England and previously obtained a grade two rating at its last inspection in 2018. The firm delivers apprenticeships under the name FG Apprenticeships.

Managing director Ben Dellicompagni and director of operations Andrea Owen told FE Week they were “truly delighted” at the grade one outcome after “no stone was left unturned” during inspection week.

“It is a real credit to everyone involved that we achieved outstanding grades across the board, we are beyond proud,” they said.

The report praised teachers for using “highly effective” effective teaching strategies such as recapping previous learning, quizzes, group discussions to assess what apprentices know and remember.

“Educators demonstrate new techniques effectively before supporting apprentices in practising new haircuts on mannequins. They consistently correct and challenge apprentices to work with increasing focus and precision,” Ofsted said.

Inspectors also noted that many apprentices who complete their apprenticeship achieve merit and distinction grades.

The watchdog also heaped praise onto Francesco Group leaders for creating an “ambitious curriculum that exceeds the apprenticeship requirements”.

For example, apprentices studying level 2 hairdressing learn a portfolio of precise haircuts that, when combined, create complex creative styles. “This is in addition to those mandated in the apprenticeship,” inspectors found.

Apprentices were found to quickly become helpful in the salon due to an “effectively structured curriculum”. Those on the level 2 hairdressing professional standard learn basic colouring techniques and simple cuts so they can deliver basic services under supervision.

“At the end of their apprenticeship, apprentices attend a finishing school that helps them further develop fluency in their knowledge and skills, preparing them successfully for their next steps,” the report added.

Inspectors said apprentices had high attendance, “exemplary” behaviour and dedication to their studies, demonstrating an “excellent standard” of hairdressing.

Almost all apprentices move on to successful careers in hairdressing, Ofsted found.

During the inspection, Ofsted applauded learners entering internal competitions such as the foil Olympics and apprentices being taught how to deal with negative feedback or client compliments.

Inspectors also noted Francesco Group’s “appropriate” quality assurance processes such as analysing attendance and achievement data and listening to feedback from apprentices and employers.

The watchdog’s report also highlighted an effective governance board to support improvement in the hairdressing apprenticeships. One example of which was when governors challenged leaders about the benefits and disadvantages of using an external onboarding team to recruit apprentices.

“As a result, leaders are supported in making the right choices for their provision,” the report added.

Dellicompagni and Owen said: “At FG Apprenticeships our teams across our three academies in Birmingham, Poole and Stafford work so hard to achieve the very best outcomes for our apprentices and their employers and the inspection team experienced first-hand the incredible passion we have in creating future talent for the amazing hairdressing industry.”