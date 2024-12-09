Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Hampshire college judged ‘outstanding’ for third time running

Inspectors praised the college's 'expertly designed training' and 'high-performing culture'

Inspectors praised the college's 'expertly designed training' and 'high-performing culture'

9 Dec 2024

9 Dec 2024, 17:12

A “high performing” sixth form college in Hampshire has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for the third time in a row.

In an inspection report published today, the education watchdog said Peter Symonds College has continued to drive “exceptional outcomes” for its 4,800 students.

The college delivers “expertly designed training” and has high expectations for students who make “excellent academic progress” alongside significant growth in their “confidence, resilience and character”, inspectors found.

Its delivery was judged ‘outstanding’ in all areas, a slight improvement on the previous inspection in 2020 which found only one area, apprenticeships – which it no longer delivers – was ‘good’.

“Since the previous inspection, leaders have continued to establish a high-performing culture that drives exceptional outcomes for all students and adult learners,” inspectors said.

Principal Sara Russell said she felt “thrilled” that Ofsted inspectors captured a “spectrum of things that make Symonds exceptional”.

She added: “I am incredibly proud of this college and the unparalleled experience it offers students, and I am so pleased to see this work recognised by Ofsted.”

Peter Symonds College is the only publicly funded sixth form based in Winchester, an affluent cathedral city of about 130,000 residents.

Most of the college’s students are 16- to 18-year-olds on full time A-level courses.

It also teaches vocational courses including level 2 qualifications, BTECs, beauty therapy and an education and childcare T Level with 27 enrolled learners.

The college has “strong historical links” with the Falkland Islands, whose post-16 students can board at one of its two residential houses, costing £18,225 to £19,635 per room next academic year.

Ofsted inspectors said a “very high proportion” of students achieve the highest grades, partly thanks to a “rigorous quality assurance process” and “well-sequenced” curriculums.

Students with high needs have “exceptionally well-coordinated support” – including through “discreetly” adapted activities that ensure they make “excellent progress”.

Overall, inspectors reported the college has a “positive, high-achieving culture” with a diverse range of “high-quality enrichment” including career, musical and sports events.

Leaders ensure the college makes a “strong contribution” to meeting local skills needs, with two fifths of students aiming to pursue sectors such as creative industries and construction that are priorities in the local skills improvement plan.

Transferable skills such as “teamwork, communication and resilience” are also cultivated, inspectors added.

Russell said the report “reflects the collective effort and dedication” of the college’s community of the entire Symonds community and its “warm, diverse and supportive environment”.

She added: “Our unwavering dedication to continuous improvement reflects our ongoing mission to provide the highest quality education experience.

“We work incredibly hard to develop and maintain a remarkable offer for our students, and to provide a balanced, well-rounded education where they can be happy and successful. It is great to see this recognised by the inspectors.”

