Minister heaps praise on providers as the apprentice drop out rate also significantly reduces

The national apprenticeship achievement rate has jumped up to 60.5 per cent, new figures show.

It means the proportion of apprentices who successfully completed their training and assessment on time rose by 6.2 percentage points last year.

The boost moves the FE sector much closer to the government’s 67 per cent achievement rate target that it hopes to achieve by the end of 2024-25.

Today’s data shows the apprenticeship dropout rate has also noticeably improved.

In 2023-24, 38.1 per cent of apprentices dropped out before completing their training, compared to 44.1 per cent the year before.

Skills minister Jacqui Smith said the overall achievement rate rise is the “biggest increase since the standards were introduced” and a “fantastic result”.

In a letter to the sector, she said the progress “is testament to our partnership and the hard work” of apprenticeship providers.

The minister pointed out that college achievement rates improved from 57.4 per cent to 62.4 per cent, an increase of 5 percentage points. Meanwhile, independent training providers increased 6.5 percentage points from 51.2 per cent to 57.7 per cent.

Smith said: “Clearly, we have made strong progress, but I don’t want to stop here. We will continue to press on with these improvements; and go further.”

