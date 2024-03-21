National apprenticeship achievement rate rises to 54%

The proportion of apprentices who successfully completed their training and assessment grew marginally to 54.3 per cent last year, new figures reveal.

Overall apprenticeship achievement rates on the new-style standards rose by 2.9 percentage points in 2022/23, up from 51.4 per cent the year before.

It leaves the sector 13 percentage points off of the government’s 67 per cent achievement rate target that it hopes to achieve by then end of 2024/25.

The dropout rate has also slightly improved but still remains worryingly high.

In 2021/22 the overall retention rate on standards sat at 52.8 per cent, which grew by 3.1 percentage points to 55.9 per cent in 2022/23. It means that just less than half, 44 per cent, of all apprentices on standards dropped out before reaching their end-point assessment last year.

When taking into account the old-style frameworks, which had just 9,640 leavers last year and recorded a 63.5 per cent achievement rate, the overall apprenticeship achievement rate reaches 54.6 per cent in 2022/23.

More to follow…