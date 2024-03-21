Halfon threatens low achieving apprenticeship providers

Apprenticeship providers that have persistently low achievement rates face “limitations on growth” and removal from the training market, the skills minister has warned.

Robert Halfon wrote to the sector this morning after the achievement rate for apprenticeship standards rose by 2.9 percentage points to 54.3 per cent in 2022/23.

He told providers that the government “remains committed” to an ambition of a 67 per cent achievement rate by the end of the 2024/25 academic year, and he was “pleased things are moving in the right direction”.

However, the minister revealed plans to use “contractual measures” to crack down on providers that are showing “insufficient improvement”, particularly those with high drop out rates.

The overall retention rate on standards grew by 3.1 percentage points to 55.9 per cent in 2022/23, which means that just less than half, 44 per cent, of all apprentices dropped out before reaching their end-point assessment last year.

The government currently uses its apprenticeship accountability framework to assess provider performance against a range of 10 measures, including achievement and retention rates.

Halfon said that while the government will “continue to consider factors outside of providers’ control, where these can be evidenced”, he warned of tougher action to come.

“We will also use contractual measures including potential limitations on growth, stopping delivery of standards with low apprenticeship achievement rates and removal from the market where this is necessary to protect apprentices and employers and ensure they have access to high quality training,” his letter read.

The accountability framework states that providers will be classed as “at risk” if they have an overall achievement rate under 50 per cent.

FE Week analysis of 2022/23 data shows that 282 out of the 1,071 providers across the sector are below this benchmark.

Of the 419 apprenticeship standards, 131 have an achievement rate below 50 per cent.

Apprenticeships that attract high volumes but have consistently low achievement rates and high drop outs include both the level 2 and 3 adult care worker standards, the children, young people and families practitioner, the associate project manager, and hospitality team member.

Halfon has tasked the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education with improving or even scrapping standards with persistently high drop out rates.

His letter said: “IfATE will be looking closely at apprenticeship standards that are not producing good outcomes for employers or the economy – especially where they are underused or too many learners are dropping out without completing – and speed up action to either improve them or remove them where it is clear the apprenticeship standard is not working.”

The Association of Employment Learning Providers told members last week that it is “not expecting wholesale action” and there won’t “quite [be] a return to arbitrary minimum standards” for achievement rates, but the Department for Education is now “leaning a bit more that way”.

Halfon told the sector he knows “that you are all dedicated to supporting current and future apprentices from every background to achieve the best possible outcomes”, adding that with a “renewed focus on quality, together we can continue to make long-term increases to achievement rates and support economic growth by improving the skills pipeline”.