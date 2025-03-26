DfE ditches draft apprenticeship funding rules

The Department for Education will not publish a draft version of apprenticeship funding rules this year.

Officials said today that they will release the 2025-26 rules for the first time in May instead of in March.

This approach “allows us to incorporate the latest policy developments before publication”, an update from the DfE said.

During the March to May period, the department will “engage with the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), the Association of Colleges (AoC) and our expert providers to ensure the rules are as clear as possible”.

Funding and data expert Steve Hewitt said he was “very disappointed with DfE for taking this decision”.

“Over the years those in the front line of delivering apprenticeships have made vital contributions to improve the clarity of rules presented in draft versions,” he told FE Week.

“My concern is that a smaller ‘focus group’ won’t catch all of the ramifications of changes proposed to the detriment of the whole sector.”

Simon Ashworth, deputy CEO of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said: “There are lots of moving parts in the apprenticeship system, including important reforms that require legislative change. Understandably, this will mean a shift from the timetable we’ve become used to in recent years for the publication of funding rules.

“The DfE has given the sector an early steer on the areas in scope for change, which will help manage expectations and lay the groundwork for the new rules. We look forward to continuing our work with the department to help turn policy into practice.”

Ashworth added that it is important the rules are published as soon as possible as there “needs to be ample lead time so providers and suppliers can be hit the ground running and be compliant at the start of August”.

The DfE said today that changes for 2025-26 will focus on “several priority areas”, including “operational developments” such as finalising the implementation of new foundation apprenticeships and off-the-job policy.

The rules will introduce updates across:

• “active learning policy, with adjustments to support more flexible delivery models and maintain learner engagement

• “prisoner apprenticeships, clarifying processes and eligibility to expand apprenticeship access for prisoners

• “changes to end-point assessment (EPA), implementing modifications following announcements made during National Apprenticeship Week

• “eligibility criteria, updating eligibility guidelines to ensure greater clarity and consistency

• “English and maths clarifications, providing further guidance on English and maths requirements to support all apprentices”

Apprenticeships starting after August 1, 2025 will follow the new rules.