My T Level journey at the Sharp end of digital skills

I’m working towards becoming a security engineer, but my journey onto this career path began with my two-year T Levels course at the Basildon Centre for Digital Technologies in Basildon town centre.

I liked the idea of studying for a T Level as it meant I could focus solely on the subject I was interested in, rather than picking up two other subjects alongside it for A-levels.

I chose South Essex Colleges Group for my studies because I got the impression all of the lecturers I spoke to at the open days were nice people. I was also keen on the technology they had to offer, from high-spec computers to physical networking equipment to test.

The best part of the T Level was the industry placement at Every Child Online, a charity which assesses, repairs, and prepares broken electronic devices to ensure they are in perfect working condition before being distributed to those in need. It was a nice change of atmosphere from the college one day a week and gave me insights on the working day I could expect to experience after my studies.

The balance of three days in college and a one-day industry placement was perfect, in my opinion. It gave me enough time to learn the content and skills in the classroom, and then I could practise that on the placement.

I developed a range of different skills at SECG, from technical skills like networking basics to personal skills like teamwork. However, I think the biggest skill I gained was the ability to push myself out of my comfort zone and take risks.

A typical day on the placement would consist of the following tasks:

· Building Windows devices from scratch, even fixing the devices’ hardware components beforehand if necessary.

· Recycling old components and devices that weren’t suitable for use, while complying with Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment regulations.

· Cleaning devices professionally so they were ready to be sent out to users.

· Talking with customers and potential customers about the business and what it could offer.

Building devices prepared me for the time in a workplace where I would have to onboard new users and build them a new device. The recycling of old components got me into the habit of complying with legislation and laws when working in the IT industry. Talking to customers definitely gave me good practice in using the correct terminology when speaking to non-technical people, plus it increased my confidence.

I’m now working for Sharp. I manage the deployment of security products to our clients, I test new tools by simulating attacks and payloads, and also help to improve processes and playbooks so the team can respond quickly and efficiently. Occasionally, I will respond to security alerts that have been escalated from a security operations centre or helpdesk.

Overall, my T Level has provided me with practical and technical skills, industry experience and most importantly, confidence in public speaking.

It prepared me with the mandatory networking fundamental knowledge that I will build on in my career.

T Levels are an important alternative because they are a great mix between academic studying and real-world work. Unlike A-levels, you’re exposed to workplace environments before your career, and unlike apprenticeships, you build up knowledge around the industry first. Overall, I’d say T Levels are the perfect choice for being as career-ready as possible.

I feel SECG supported my journey into employment because they put me in contact with Sharp. Also, the lecturers there encouraged and convinced me to attend, and ultimately go on to win the Power Platform Challenge competition, which helped me stand out and land employment with Sharp.

My career ambitions now consist of achieving more qualifications and certifications in cyber security, in the hope of advancing into more technical cyber security roles.