MOVERS & SHAKERS: EDITION 430

Debbie Gardiner
Managing Director, Learn Plus Us
Start date: May 2023
Previous Job: Chief Commercial Officer, Learn Plus Us
Interesting fact: Debbie ran her first fundraiser when she was just 10 years of age; a jumble sale in her garage. It was a massive success, raising a whopping £20 (a lot of money in 1970) and it set the scene for her future voluntary and fundraising work.
Ken Merry
Deputy Principal and Deputy Chief Executive, York College & University Centre
Start date: June 2023
Previous Job: Vice Principal – Quality, Barnsley College
Interesting fact: Ken once travelled to Iceland with the sole purpose of seeing the Northern Lights. Despite perfect conditions, he did not see them but, while in Iceland, the lights were visible each night in York
David Akeroyd
Principal & Chief Executive, Barnsley College
Start date: August 2023
Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Barnsley College
Interesting fact: David spends his weekends looking after his Miniature Shetland Ponies – Dinky and Calypso – in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales
