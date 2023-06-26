MOVERS & SHAKERS: EDITION 430

Debbie Gardiner

Managing Director, Learn Plus Us

Start date: May 2023

Previous Job: Chief Commercial Officer, Learn Plus Us

Interesting fact: Debbie ran her first fundraiser when she was just 10 years of age; a jumble sale in her garage. It was a massive success, raising a whopping £20 (a lot of money in 1970) and it set the scene for her future voluntary and fundraising work.

Ken Merry

Deputy Principal and Deputy Chief Executive, York College & University Centre

Start date: June 2023

Previous Job: Vice Principal – Quality, Barnsley College

Interesting fact: Ken once travelled to Iceland with the sole purpose of seeing the Northern Lights. Despite perfect conditions, he did not see them but, while in Iceland, the lights were visible each night in York

David Akeroyd

Principal & Chief Executive, Barnsley College

Start date: August 2023

Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Barnsley College

Interesting fact: David spends his weekends looking after his Miniature Shetland Ponies – Dinky and Calypso – in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales