MOVERS & SHAKERS EDITION 429





Gillian Day

Director of Finance and Resources, JTL

Start date: April 2023

Previous Job: Director of Finance & Corporate Services, The Housing Ombudsman

Interesting fact: As a linguist, Gillian has lived in both Spain and France and, when a student at university, used to earn a bit of extra cash by making and decorating wedding cakes

Michael Wood Williams

Chair, Gateshead College

Start date: April 2023

Concurrent Job: In house corporate counsel and investor

Interesting fact: Michael worked as a professional skier and climber for ten years in the Austrian Alps