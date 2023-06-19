MOVERS & SHAKERS EDITION 429

Gillian Day
Director of Finance and Resources, JTL
Start date: April 2023
Previous Job: Director of Finance & Corporate Services, The Housing Ombudsman
Interesting fact: As a linguist, Gillian has lived in both Spain and France and, when a student at university, used to earn a bit of extra cash by making and decorating wedding cakes
Michael Wood Williams
Chair, Gateshead College
Start date: April 2023
Concurrent Job: In house corporate counsel and investor
Interesting fact: Michael worked as a professional skier and climber for ten years in the Austrian Alps
