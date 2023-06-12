MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 428

Beth Curtis
Group Vice Principal Strategy & Business Development, TEC Partnership
Start date: June 2023
Previous Job: Director of Strategy and Business Development, Protocol
Interesting fact: Beth loves getting to know the locals whilst travelling: highlights have included swimming with whale sharks in Mexico, seeing sloths and turtles in Costa Rica and feeding elephants in Thailand
George Ryan
Associate Director: Skills Policy and Strategic Communications, Public First
Start date: June 2023
Previous Job: Press and Public Relations Manager, Association of Colleges
Interesting fact: In a year 10 school assembly, George performed a lipsync performance of Nina Simone – Feeling Good
