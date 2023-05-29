MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 427

Nicola Cove
Principal & CEO, Furness College
Start date: September 2023
Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Furness College
Interesting fact: Nicola is an ardent Plymouth Argyle fan and likes to follow the mighty Green Army to away matches when they are playing in the North West.
Haroon Bashir
Deputy Director, Learner Services, Halesowen College
Start date: May 2023
Previous Job: Head of Equality and Diversity and Deputy DSL, Halesowen College
Interesting fact: Haroon shares a birthday with David Beckham and shares the same wedding anniversary with him and Victoria Beckham.
Ian Browne
Interim Vice Principal: Curriculum, Telford College
Start date: May 2023
Previous Job: Vice Principal – Student Success, City of Wolverhampton College
Interesting fact: As a leaving present from Wiltshire College, Ian fulfilled one of his life goals which was to skydive. He jokes that maybe his PA arranged it because she didn’t like him.
