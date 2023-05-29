MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 427

Nicola Cove

Principal & CEO, Furness College

Start date: September 2023

Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Furness College

Interesting fact: Nicola is an ardent Plymouth Argyle fan and likes to follow the mighty Green Army to away matches when they are playing in the North West.

Haroon Bashir

Deputy Director, Learner Services, Halesowen College

Start date: May 2023

Previous Job: Head of Equality and Diversity and Deputy DSL, Halesowen College

Interesting fact: Haroon shares a birthday with David Beckham and shares the same wedding anniversary with him and Victoria Beckham.

Ian Browne

Interim Vice Principal: Curriculum, Telford College

Start date: May 2023

Previous Job: Vice Principal – Student Success, City of Wolverhampton College

Interesting fact: As a leaving present from Wiltshire College, Ian fulfilled one of his life goals which was to skydive. He jokes that maybe his PA arranged it because she didn’t like him.