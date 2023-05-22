MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 426

Philippa Pickford

Director of Regulation, Office for Students

Start date: July 2023

Previous Job: Director, Delivery and Schemes, Ofgem

Interesting fact: Philippa enjoys walking in the countryside with her family. A trip up Scafell Pike last summer completed a family challenge of scaling the three peaks (although the challenge was completed over a six-year timescale!)

Robert Herriot

Strategy and New Business Manager, 1st for EPA

Start date: May 2023

Previous Job: Sales Marking Manager, Federation for Industry Sector Skills and Standards

Interesting fact: In a previous role, Robert met with the top 19 entrepreneurs in Scotland to get their signatures for charity. Robert hopes his role at 1st for EPA will involve meeting the same calibre of customers.