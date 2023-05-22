MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 426

Philippa Pickford
Director of Regulation, Office for Students
Start date: July 2023
Previous Job: Director, Delivery and Schemes, Ofgem
Interesting fact: Philippa enjoys walking in the countryside with her family. A trip up Scafell Pike last summer completed a family challenge of scaling the three peaks (although the challenge was completed over a six-year timescale!)
Robert Herriot
Strategy and New Business Manager, 1st for EPA
Start date: May 2023
Previous Job: Sales Marking Manager, Federation for Industry Sector Skills and Standards
Interesting fact: In a previous role, Robert met with the top 19 entrepreneurs in Scotland to get their signatures for charity. Robert hopes his role at 1st for EPA will involve meeting the same calibre of customers.
