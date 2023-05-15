MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 425

Michelle Dowse

Principal & CEO, Heart of Worcestershire College

Start date: April 2023

Previous job: Deputy Principal, Cambridge Regional College

Interesting fact: Michelle is a former national sailing champion whose love of the water and exploring new places is well-documented in her travel blog. When she’s not off exploring, Michelle enjoys spending time relaxing with her family.

Simon Jordan

Principal & Chief Executive, Oldham College

Start date: Summer 2023

Previous job: Deputy Principal, Burnley College

Interesting fact: Simon is a keen runner who has completed several marathons and ultra marathons. The furthest of these was a 100-mile run which he achieved in under 24 hours.