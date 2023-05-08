MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 424

Roy O’Shaughnessy

Chair, Twin Group

Start date: May 2023

Previous job: Chief Executive Officer, Capital City College Group

Interesting fact: Roy spent much of his childhood in remote parts of Central, Northern, and Southern Africa. He once saw an eagle drop onto the tail of a large leguan with such force the tail came off, and the eagle flew off with the tail clasped within its claws.

Nick Harrison

Chief executive, The Sutton Trust

Start date: May 2023

Previous job: Chief Growth Officer, MatchesFashion

Interesting fact: Nick is an adventure seeker. He climbed Mount Blanc before having children and hopes to get back to mountaineering at some point. He is also a keen scuba diver and once went dive hunting with a pack of reef sharks at night in the Pacific.