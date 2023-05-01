MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 423

Kate McDonald

Assistant Principal, Riseholme College (part of Bishop Burton College)

Start date: April 2023

Previous job: Director of Further Education, DN Colleges Group

Interesting fact: Kate loves all things sport: playing, watching, supporting. Being a football mum and a rugby fan are particular highlights.

David Melia

Head of Operations: Green Skills Academy, The Growth Company: Education & Skills

Start date: April 2023

Previous job: Head of Quality, Construction EPA Company

Interesting fact: David has three brothers, all working in construction training at different training providers, which makes for interesting discussions during the family get togethers.