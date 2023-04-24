MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 422

Kathryn Wills

Director of Quality, Babington

Start date: April 2023

Previous job: Director of Quality and Curriculum, Capita Learning

Interesting fact: Kathryn ran 10km a day for a year to raise money for Dementia UK. Never to be repeated again though, she says.

Andrew Hartley

Deputy Chief Executive, The Sheffield College

Start date: April 2023

Concurrent job: Executive Director – Commercial and Operations, The Sheffield College

Interesting fact: In his spare time, Andrew is an avid hockey player, as well as a qualified coach and umpire. He plays with his club at Belper and has played at regional level for the Midlands.