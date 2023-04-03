MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 421

Rachel Quinn

Director, East Midlands Institute of Technology

Start date: March 2023

Previous job: Head of People and Skills, D2N2 LEP

Interesting fact: Rachel is also a ceremony officer – essentially a celebrant registrar – which means she spends her weekends conducting weddings, civil partnerships, citizenship and civil baby naming ceremonies.

Charlotte Bonner

CEO, EUAC – The Alliance for Sustainability Leadership in Education

Start date: February 2023

Previous job: National Head of Education for Sustainable Development, Education and Training Foundation

Interesting fact: Charlotte is a self-professed train geek and enjoys long distance overland travel. The furthest she’s got without flying (so far) is Tokyo, Japan.