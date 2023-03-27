MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 420

Audrey Nelson

Trustee, WorldSkills UK

Start date: Match 2023

Concurrent job: Strategic Communications Specialist

Interesting fact: Audrey’s true passion is music, having started out performing in Gilbert & Sullivan operettas. Her favourite treat now is a visit to the Royal Opera House.

Sean Wellington

Trustee, WorldSkills UK

Start date: March 2023

Concurrent job: Provost & Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Middlesex University

Interesting fact: Sean is a music fan and loves reading reviews of home audio gear that he will never own.

Justin Rix

Trustee, WorldSkills UK

Start date: March 2023

Concurrent job: Partner – people advisory practice, Grant Thornton LLP

Interesting fact: Justin is a never more happy than by or indeed on the sea, a keen sailor with a very ancient sailing boat which takes nearly as much time and effort in keeping seaworthy as it does to sail.

Mark Farrar

Trustee, WorldSkills UK

Start date: March 2023

Previous job: Former CEO of the Association of Accounting Technicians and previously CEO of the Construction Industry Training Board

Interesting fact: As well as sailing and racing offshore, Mark once took a yacht through Amsterdam’s central canals early one morning.