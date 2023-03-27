MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 420

Audrey Nelson
Trustee, WorldSkills UK
Start date: Match 2023
Concurrent job: Strategic Communications Specialist
Interesting fact: Audrey’s true passion is music, having started out performing in Gilbert & Sullivan operettas. Her favourite treat now is a visit to the Royal Opera House.
Sean Wellington
Trustee, WorldSkills UK
Start date: March 2023
Concurrent job: Provost & Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Middlesex University
Interesting fact: Sean is a music fan and loves reading reviews of home audio gear that he will never own.
Justin Rix
Trustee, WorldSkills UK
Start date: March 2023
Concurrent job: Partner – people advisory practice, Grant Thornton LLP
Interesting fact: Justin is a never more happy than by or indeed on the sea, a keen sailor with a very ancient sailing boat which takes nearly as much time and effort in keeping seaworthy as it does to sail.
Mark Farrar
Trustee, WorldSkills UK
Start date: March 2023
Previous job: Former CEO of the Association of Accounting Technicians and previously CEO of the Construction Industry Training Board
Interesting fact: As well as sailing and racing offshore, Mark once took a yacht through Amsterdam’s central canals early one morning.
Your thoughts