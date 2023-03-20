MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 419

Lisa Humphries
Chair, National Association for Managers of Student Services
Start date: March 2023
Concurrent job: Assistant Principal: Students/Customers, Chichester College Group
Interesting fact: Lisa returned to work at Chichester College 20 years after her time there as a student and student president. For the last 10 years, she has spent two weeks every summer volunteering in Kenya with staff and students on education projects
Ciaran Roche
Public Affairs Manager, AELP
Start date: March 2023
Previous job: Public Affairs and Prospect Research Officer, University of Salford
Interesting fact: Ciaran is fascinated by all things history, the older the better. If you want to get him talking ask him about Herodotus or Roman coins; if you want him to keep quiet, give him a book.
Chris Rose
Marketing Director, HIT Training
Start date: March 2023
Previous job: Head of Marketing, HIT Training
Interesting fact: Before working in marketing Chris had a career working and managing in pubs and hotels where he also trained as a barista.
