MOVERS & SHAKERS: EDITION 417

Jill Whittaker

Board member, AELP

Start date: February 2023

Concurrent Job: Managing Director, HIT Training

Interesting fact: As an ex-punk rocker and Queen’s Guide, ocean yachtsman and knitter, Jill believes in keeping a variety of interests

Andy Forbes

Chair, Barking and Dagenham College

Start date: January 2023



Concurrent Job: Head of Development, Respublica



Interesting fact: Andy is a part-time poet and recently had a poem published in the autobiography of old schoolmate Lee Child, best selling author of the Jack Reacher novels

Iain Salisbury

Board member, AELP

Start date: February 2023

Concurrent Job: CEO, Aspiration Training

Limited

Interesting fact: Iain plays badminton in a local league and usually enjoys going to watch Liverpool play football and Wales play rugby. Though neither of which give him much pleasure recently, he says.





Andy Cole

Interim Principal and Chief Executive, Barking and Dagenham College

Start date: February 2023

Previous Job: Chief Executive, Greater Brighton Metropolitan College

Interesting fact: Andy used to be a practising fine artist and once had a solo exhibition in downtown New York