MOVERS & SHAKERS: EDITION 417

Jill Whittaker
Board member, AELP
Start date: February 2023
Concurrent Job: Managing Director, HIT Training
Interesting fact: As an ex-punk rocker and Queen’s Guide, ocean yachtsman and knitter, Jill believes in keeping a variety of interests
Andy Forbes
Chair, Barking and Dagenham College
Start date: January 2023
Concurrent Job: Head of Development, Respublica
Interesting fact: Andy is a part-time poet and recently had a poem published in the autobiography of old schoolmate Lee Child, best selling author of the Jack Reacher novels
Iain Salisbury
Board member, AELP
Start date: February 2023
Concurrent Job: CEO, Aspiration Training
Limited
Interesting fact: Iain plays badminton in a local league and usually enjoys going to watch Liverpool play football and Wales play rugby. Though neither of which give him much pleasure recently, he says.
Andy Cole
Interim Principal and Chief Executive, Barking and Dagenham College
Start date: February 2023
Previous Job: Chief Executive, Greater Brighton Metropolitan College
Interesting fact: Andy used to be a practising fine artist and once had a solo exhibition in downtown New York
