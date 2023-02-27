Home
MOVERS & SHAKERS: EDITION 415

27 Feb 2023, 8:00

Kelle McQuade

Chief Operating Officer, Training Qualifications UK

Start date: February 2023

Previous Job: Head of End Point
Assessment, Training Qualifications UK

Interesting fact: In equal measure, Kelle loves the entire back catalogue of Cher, running and her miniature dachshund Eric

Andy Brown

Interim chief executive, Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB)

Start date: February 2023

Previous Job: Operations Director,
ECITB

Interesting fact: During Andy’s time in the Royal Air Force, he had the honour of leading a troop of airmen on parade at the Queen Mother’s funeral

