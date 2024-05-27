MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 463

Gary Buxton

Chair, Hopwood Hall College and University Centre

Start date: July 2024

Concurrent Job: Coaching psychologist

Interesting fact: With a special interest in improving outcomes for young people, Gary established the Young Advisors Charity in 2007 and grew the organisation to employ over 1,500 people nationwide.

Stuart Liversedge

Head of Operations and Customer Relationships, Active IQ

Start date: May 2024

Previous Job: Business Development Manager, Active IQ

Interesting fact: Stuart’s career in health and fitness spans two decades. He’s a passionate advocate for health and fitness, participating in charity runs for MIND and the Stroke Association and staying active as an amateur footballer.