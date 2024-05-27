MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 463

Gary Buxton
Chair, Hopwood Hall College and University Centre
Start date: July 2024
Concurrent Job: Coaching psychologist
Interesting fact: With a special interest in improving outcomes for young people, Gary established the Young Advisors Charity in 2007 and grew the organisation to employ over 1,500 people nationwide.
Stuart Liversedge
Head of Operations and Customer Relationships, Active IQ
Start date: May 2024
Previous Job: Business Development Manager, Active IQ
Interesting fact: Stuart’s career in health and fitness spans two decades. He’s a passionate advocate for health and fitness, participating in charity runs for MIND and the Stroke Association and staying active as an amateur footballer.
