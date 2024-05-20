MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 462

Sarah Atkins-Boal
Head of FE Appointments, Peridot Partners
Start date: April 2024
Previous Job: Principal Consultant FE, Peridot Partners
Interesting fact: Sarah has had a varied career. She has found herself ordering diggers, recruiting call handlers, advising on mortgages, spotting shoplifters, and most recently appointing over a 100 chairs, governors and senior leaders across the FE sector
Martin Rigley
Chair, East Midlands Institute of Technology
Start date: April 2024
Concurrent Job: Business Development Associate, Devtank Ltd
Interesting fact: Martin’s OBE for ‘services to the community’ during the first Covid lockdown was for organising fellow manufacturing businesses to donate PPE to frontline medical staff
Philip Le Feuvre
Governor, London South East Colleges
Start date: May 2024
Concurrent Job: Chief Operating Officer, NCFE
Interesting fact: Philip worked as a hospital porter, in a muesli factory, on an airport check-in desk before getting into teaching and then the FE sector
Your thoughts