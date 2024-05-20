MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 462

Sarah Atkins-Boal

Head of FE Appointments, Peridot Partners

Start date: April 2024

Previous Job: Principal Consultant FE, Peridot Partners

Interesting fact: Sarah has had a varied career. She has found herself ordering diggers, recruiting call handlers, advising on mortgages, spotting shoplifters, and most recently appointing over a 100 chairs, governors and senior leaders across the FE sector

Martin Rigley

Chair, East Midlands Institute of Technology

Start date: April 2024

Concurrent Job: Business Development Associate, Devtank Ltd

Interesting fact: Martin’s OBE for ‘services to the community’ during the first Covid lockdown was for organising fellow manufacturing businesses to donate PPE to frontline medical staff

Philip Le Feuvre

Governor, London South East Colleges

Start date: May 2024

Concurrent Job: Chief Operating Officer, NCFE

Interesting fact: Philip worked as a hospital porter, in a muesli factory, on an airport check-in desk before getting into teaching and then the FE sector