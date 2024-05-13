MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 461

Yultan Mellor

Principal Consultant, Further Education, Peridot Partners

Start date: April 2024

Previous Job: Principal & Chief Executive, Northern College

Interesting fact: Yultan loves 6.30am circuit classes at the gym so much that even though she though she’d retired last year she continued going along. Now she’s back to work she doesn’t need to build back up to those early mornings!

Danny Metters

Principal and CEO, Bishop Burton College

Start date: August 2024

Previous Job: Principal, East Riding College and Scarborough TEC College

Interesting fact: Danny’s career in animal welfare and education began when, aged 16, he rescued 96 ferrets. When a local rescue centre closed, he and a friend rented an allotment to house the ferrets, rehoming them all over four years – and feeding them with help from a local butcher donating all their scraps.

Paul Warner

Director of Strategy, Skills and Education Group

Start date: May 2024

Previous Job: Director of Strategy and Business Development, Association of Employment and Learning Providers

Interesting fact: Paul has always been deeply involved in performing arts, having been a semi-pro musician in a former life. He writes and produces film and theatre scores and soundtracks from a self-built studio in Essex and recently became an award-winning director of theatre productions.