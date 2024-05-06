MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 460

Helen Sharpe

Assistant Principal – Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement, London South East Colleges

Start date: May 2024

Previous Job: Operations Director – Apprenticeships, South Essex Colleges Group

Interesting fact: Helen has been passionate about apprenticeships since completing her own (in hairdressing) around 27 years ago. Having worked in apprenticeships for South Essex College over the last 20 years, Helen is excited to star her new role and bring that passion to LSEC.

Graham Knott

Operations Director, HIT Training

Start date: February 2024

Previous Job: Business Operations Director, Professional Assessment Ltd

Interesting fact: Graham loves the great outdoors and photography. He can often be spotted on remote Lakeland fells with his flask and camera. Graham also recently acquired his purple belt in Shorai martial arts and is continuing to work towards black belt.

Ben Ward

Vice Chair, Hopwood Hall College and University Centre

Start date: July 2024

Concurrent Job: CEO, University of Manchester Students’ Union

Interesting fact: Through his role at University of Manchester Students’ Union and as the Managing Director for Manchester Academy Venues, Ben leads a staff team of 90 full-time and 350 part-time staff with the organisation having a turnover of £8.5million.