MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 464

Lesley Morrey

Principal, City of Stoke on Trent Sixth Form College

Start date: June 2024

Previous Job: Director of Student Engagement & Partnerships, Stafford College

Interesting fact: Lesley is a fan of music and musical theatre. She sings as part of a four-part choir and has recently joined a local ukulele band

Lawrence Wood

Principal & CEO, Telford College

Start date: August 2024

Previous Job: Principal, Coleg Llandrillo

Interesting fact: Lawrence has worked in further education for nearly 25 years. In addition to his leadership responsibilities, he has been a peer inspector for Estyn, the Welsh education and training inspectorate