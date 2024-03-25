Kersty Ellis
Principal, Writtle College
Start date: March 2024
Previous Job: Director of Further Education, Writtle University College
Interesting fact: Kersty is a registered veterinary nurse and absolutely adores cats. Once on a holiday in Greece, Kersty found a poorly kitten at the hotel and arranged veterinary care. The cat arrived at Gatwick a month later and now lives a life of luxury with Kersty’s other cats.
Chris Stoker-Jones
Director of Business Services, Direct Skills Group
Start date: March 2024
Previous Job: Client Engagement and Experience Director, Learn Plus Us
Interesting fact: Chris has a passion for football & graphic design and has set up a business combining the two and providing photo shoots and professional matchday graphics for North East grassroots sports teams.
Your thoughts