Kersty Ellis

Principal, Writtle College

Start date: March 2024

Previous Job: Director of Further Education, Writtle University College

Interesting fact: Kersty is a registered veterinary nurse and absolutely adores cats. Once on a holiday in Greece, Kersty found a poorly kitten at the hotel and arranged veterinary care. The cat arrived at Gatwick a month later and now lives a life of luxury with Kersty’s other cats.

Chris Stoker-Jones

Director of Business Services, Direct Skills Group

Start date: March 2024

Previous Job: Client Engagement and Experience Director, Learn Plus Us

Interesting fact: Chris has a passion for football & graphic design and has set up a business combining the two and providing photo shoots and professional matchday graphics for North East grassroots sports teams.