MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 455

Lisa Davies
National Sales Director, Woodspeen Training
Start date: February 2024
Previous Job: Sales Director, Woodspeen Training
Interesting fact: Lisa changed career in her mid-30s from an IT role to business development in a college without any knowledge of FE or apprenticeships. Sixteen years on, Lisa says she is still learning the acronyms!
Alison Davies
Deputy Principal, Colchester Institute
Start date: March 2024
Previous Job: Director of Learner Experience and Progression, Chelmsford College
Interesting fact: Alison’s love of water led her to take up scuba-diving. She’s had some great adventures underwater, including sitting on an abandoned toilet at the bottom of the Red Sea.
