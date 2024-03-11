MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 454

Kim Morrison
Regional Growth Director, Woodspeen Training
Start date: February 2024
Previous Job: Head of Employer Partnerships, Woodspeen Training
Interesting fact: Kim has always been passionate about the opportunities apprenticeships can give young people. Living in a deprived town (Blackpool), she has watched apprentices lives and careers transformed through their courses.
Paul Padda
Interim Principal and CEO, East Coast College
Start date: February 2024
Previous Job: Deputy Principal, East Coast College
Interesting fact: After moving to the region, Paul ran a street food business with a friend offering a range of Indian and South African foods – he even ran a bar from a horsebox!
