MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 453

Stephen King

Chair of Governors, New College Durham

Start date: January 2024

Previous Job: Board member, New College Durham

Interesting fact: After a 27 year career at bus operator Go North East, Stephen now enjoys a portfolio career spanning consultancy, non-executive, guest lecturer and mentorship roles at various organisations

Kion Ahadi

Chief Executive Officer, Federation of Awarding Bodies

Start date: February 2024

Previous Job: Director of Strategy, Futures and Insight, The Law Society

Interesting fact: Kion enjoys exercise and writing fiction. He had a science fiction novel published in 2012