MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 453

Stephen King
Chair of Governors, New College Durham
Start date: January 2024
Previous Job: Board member, New College Durham
Interesting fact: After a 27 year career at bus operator Go North East, Stephen now enjoys a portfolio career spanning consultancy, non-executive, guest lecturer and mentorship roles at various organisations
Kion Ahadi
Chief Executive Officer, Federation of Awarding Bodies
Start date: February 2024
Previous Job: Director of Strategy, Futures and Insight, The Law Society
Interesting fact: Kion enjoys exercise and writing fiction. He had a science fiction novel published in 2012
